THE STEPPING STONE OF ARIZONA
C. Gilbert Storms writes a book about the rich history of the state of ArizonaTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- History lovers will enjoy this book by C. Gilbert Storms as he shares a brief and concise story of Arizona’s first explorations in mining. Raphael Pumpelly's Arizona: The Frontier Adventures of a Young Mining Engineer is the story of a young engineer who has just returned from his German education at the Royal Mining Academy in Freiberg, Saxony. He took a job as a mining engineer at the Santa Rita Mining Company in the Santa Rita Mountains, south of Tucson, Arizona, in the 1860s.
While at the Santa Rita Mining Company, Raphael Pumpelly met all kinds of people, from Indians, miners, soldiers, and bandits to Mexican revolutionaries. These encounters did not scare the young explorer, who wanted to discover and learn more about the mountains and deserts and the geology and mineral wealth of Arizona. Raphael was surely an adventure-seeker who became a big part of Arizona’s rich history and mining industry.
Author C. Gilbert Storms is a resident of Tucson, Arizona, who taught American literature and writing at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, for 29 years. He now actively writes and researches Arizona’s history to share with everyone.
Discover the frontier adventures of Raphael Pumpelly with this book by C. Gilbert Storms. The book provides an excellent overview of how Arizona started. Grab a book copy from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.
