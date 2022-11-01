Automotive HUD Market Growth Steady at 17.7% CAGR to Reach $3,311.73 Million by 2028 | The Insight Partners
The Automotive HUD Market report by “The Insight Partners” entails detailed information regarding the dynamics affecting market valuation over the period.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on” “Automotive HUD Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Combiner HUD and Windshield HUD), Technology [Conventional HUD and Augmented reality HUD (AR HUD)], and Vehicle Type [Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)]”
The automotive HUD market is projected to reach US$ 3,311.73 million by 2028 from US$ 1,243.66 million in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2028.
Vehicle HUDs (HUDs) are among the most recent advancements in advanced driver aid systems (ADAS). The car HUD help drivers stay more focused on the road by safely displaying speed, warning signals, and other critical vehicle and navigation information on the windshield, directly in the line of sight of the driver. In addition, the car HUD system will be one of the best safety systems if it is combined with onboard cameras and adaptive cruise control. Furthermore, by connecting the HUD units with a vehicle's GPS systems, the driver is aided with maps, turning details, and speed-limit and traffic-sign information on the windshield. Blind-spot detection warnings can also appear on the auto-HUD for ADAS.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Continental AG,Denso Corporation,Robert Bosch GmbH,Harman International,Yazaki Corporation,Valeo,Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd,Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH,HUDWAY, LLC,Japan Display Inc
The global automotive HUD market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, vehicle type, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented as combiner HUD and windshield HUD. On the basis of technology, the automotive HUD market is segmented into conventional HUD and augmented reality HUD (AR HUD). Based on vehicle type, the automotive HUD market is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs). In terms of geography, the automotive HUD market is segmented into five regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automotive HUD Market
Due to demand reduction and supply chain bottlenecks, major automotive HUD manufacturers such as Continental AG; Denso Corporation; Harman International; Yazaki Corporation; and Valeo either suspended or adjusted production to ensure the safety of their employees in China, Europe, and North America during the COVID-19 pandemic. The continued health crisis compelled Continental to temporarily halt production in more than 40% of its 249 manufacturing facilities across the world in April 2020. Moreover, Visteon took strong steps to cut costs and protect cash, including excellent cost management. In reaction to regulatory requirements and lower demand for components due to major OEMs' production suspensions, the company has temporarily paused or reduced production at some locations in the Americas, Europe, and much of Asia outside of China. In January 2021 the company started restructuring plans to downsize workforces at various locations to lower costs and improve financial performance. The demand for automobile HUDs reduced in 2020 and the first half of 2021, as a result of these events.
Market Insights – Automotive HUD Market
Increased Adoption Rate of Windshield HUD Boosts Automotive HUD Market Growth
Automobile manufacturers and HUD suppliers are working tirelessly to improve automobile systems. These HUDs can now display compass directions, warning messages, radio information, and other information on the windshield. Advanced technologies such as liquid crystal displays (LCD) and light-emitting diodes (LED) enable the display of bright, colorful visuals on the windshield. New projection technologies such as micro mirror-based devices based on electromechanical systems are being introduced in the automotive HUD market, allowing the use of brighter screens with more colors. The introduction of low-cost and novel display technologies is fueling the growth of the automotive HUD market.
Head-up displays were previously only available in luxury vehicles, but OEMs are now considering making them standard in all vehicles. Maruti Suzuki, a Japanese automaker, will sell an upgraded Baleno with a huge windshield HUD in the Indian market in 2022.
Continental AG offers Adaptive Cruise Control that displays and monitors the speed and distance ahead of the cars using an AR-based HUD. When the vehicle ahead approaches too near, a crescent-shaped icon on display changes color to alert the drivers. The display panel is crucial in maximizing vehicle driver assistance systems. Thus, the increasing adoption of windshields in all types of vehicles is driving the demand for automotive HUD.
