New York Governor’s Write-In Candidate Debate Today at 6PM ET

Chrissie Mayr, Peter LaVenia Moderating Howie Hawkins, Larry Sharpe Debate Howie Hawkins and Larry Sharpe, Write-In Candidates for Governor of NY Larry Sharpe for Governor of NY Howie Hawkins for Governor of NY

The Chrissie Mayr podcast will host the NY Gubernatorial write-in debate between Larry Sharpe of the Libertarian Party and Howie Hawkins of the Green Party.

The Green and Libertarian candidates should have been in last week’s gubernatorial debate as we have been in the past. Voters should tune in to this debate to find out what they missed.” — Howie Hawkins