JKH Door Service Company Installs, Maintains, and Repairs Garage Doors
JKH Door Service Company is a family-owned garage door company providing residential and commercial services from three California locations.REDDING, CA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JKH Door Service Company is pleased to announce that their expert technicians install, maintain, and repair commercial and residential garage doors to maintain functionality and increase lifespans. They are a trusted service provider with more than twenty years of experience.
JKH Door Service Company recognizes the value of maintaining garage door functionality for homes and businesses. Their professional team provides prompt, reliable service for efficient repairs that restore function and maintain safety. Their trusted technicians quickly diagnose and fix any problem, recommending replacement when garage doors are beyond repair. All services are available at reasonable prices, ensuring everyone can get the highest quality of service.
JKH Door Service Company is the go-to source for all garage door services, including installing new doors, replacing worn ones, and maintaining and repairing existing ones. They address problems with rollers, chains, door openers, springs, hinges, and more, restoring function so customers don’t have to worry about how to go in and out of their garage.
Anyone interested in learning about garage door installation, maintenance, and repairs can find out more by visiting the JKH Door Service Company website or calling +1 (530) 223-4545.
About JKH Door Service Company: JKH Door Service Company is a family-owned garage door company providing residential and commercial services from three California locations. Their technicians have the training and experience to install, maintain, and repair all garage door types. They are available to answer the call to ensure customers a fully functional garage door.
Company: JKH Door Service Company
Address: 20227 Charlanne Drive
City: Redding
State: CA
Zip code: 96002
Telephone number: +1 (530) 223-4545
Email address: info@jkhdoorservice.com
JKH Door Service Company
JKH Door Service Company
+1 (530) 223-4545
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook