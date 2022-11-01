DIGITAL UTILITIES VENTURES, INC ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF A NEW ADVISOR TO THE BOARD OF EASY ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), announces that its planned future subsidiary, Easy Energy Systems, Inc., has added Moises V.“Moe” Vela, Jr. as senior advisor to their board, effective immediately.

He is the CEO and President of The Vela Group, LLC, a global business development consulting firm based in Washington, D.C. He is also Of Counsel at the law firm of Stein Mitchell Beato & Missner.

Mr. Vela is on the Board/Advisory Board of several innovative companies such as SnipItz, Vastmindz, Introimmune Therapeutics and Aurum 41, and just left the Board of TransparentBusiness/Unicoins Inc after a 2-year tenure.

Moe co-created and is the Executive Producer and Co-Star of the global business reality show, Unicorn Hunters. Unicorn Hunters is a TV series that provides a platform for businesses to present their company to a global audience with the chance for any viewer in the world to invest in their company’s future. The show was created to democratize access to wealth creation.

As the first Hispanic American to serve twice in the White House in a senior executive role—first as CFO and Sr. Advisor to Vice President Al Gore, and, most recently, as Director of Administration and Sr. Advisor to then-Vice President Joe Biden, Moe was naturally drawn to Easy Energy Systems and DUTV. Easy Energy Systems, with its numerous disruptive modular climate-saving technologies, was a chance for Mr. Vela to continue his efforts to bring awareness to the issues of climate change and new alternative energy technologies.

In addition to serving as a board advisor, Moe will also aid the company in various consulting activities, including assisting CEO Mark Gaalswyk with completing the transition of the company’s planned merger into the publicly traded Digital Utilities Ventures (OTC: DUTV) Moe has already been offered a formal board position with DUTV upon completion of the planned merger. Mark Gaalswyk is the founder/owner and CEO of Easy Energy Systems, Inc and is already also the CEO of Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV)

Moe has the distinction of being the first Hispanic to serve in two senior executive roles in the White House, first during the Clinton Administration as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Advisor for Latino Affairs in the Office of Vice President Al Gore, and later during the Obama Administration as Director of Administration for then Vice-President Joe Biden.

Mr. Vela brings a wealth of corporate and entrepreneurial expertise to Easy Energy Systems. He is an experienced executive manager and leader with proven success at the epicenter of where business, law, finance and politics meet. He has proven management, budget/finance, marketing, public affairs, communications, strategic planning, project management, and business ramp up skills. He is both a charismatic/motivational speaker and a visionary and creative thought leader.

Mr. Vela hails from a pioneer south Texas family with a long history in the agriculture sector, and his service at the US Department of Agriculture under President Bill Clinton, as well as being an early adopter of environmental awareness while working with Vice-President Al Gore, are huge assets for Easy Energy Systems since they provide innovative solutions for climate action & food scarcity through its collection of modular technologies for the Ag & Green Energy sectors.

Moe joining Easy Energy System’s Inc. is a natural fit. Moe’s knowledge and experience with the Federal government, his legal background and business prowess, combined with his strong personal/ family background with the US Department of Agriculture and the agriculture sector, will prove very timely for the company as it now brings to the world the proprietary Modular Easy FEN® Liquid Microbial Fertilizer Production System (patents pending).

EACH of these “Fertilizer Plant in a Box” factory built, modular, automatic systems will allow local villages and ag coops around the world to produce locally up to 1/3 of the fertilizer needed for 250,000 acres of agricultural crop while capturing potentially millions of dollars in added revenue for each rural village or local community.

With the United Nations now predicting the potential death by starvation of millions of people around the world due to the global fertilizer shortage, the goal is that Moe’s many national and international connections will help the company quickly become a major player in helping solve this global problem.

Mark Gaalswyk, founder and CEO of Easy Energy Systems, stated: “We are excited to have Moe join Easy Energy, particularly as we adapt our modular technology to solve the growing global food crisis. His international background and business acumen will be a key for Easy Energy Systems in opening new markets and growing revenues through strategic relationships, particularly in South America, Africa, Asia, and Europe. We also welcome his consulting guidance as we complete the planned merger into the publicly traded OTC: DUTV.”

Recognition for Mr. Vela has included being named to the Top 100 Most Influential People for Hispanics in the Nation’s Capital by El Timexpo Latino in 2017; one of the Top 101 Latino Leaders by Latino Leaders Magazine in both 2010 and 2011; one of the Top 300 Washington, D.C. Insiders by National Journal in 2010, and one of the Top 100 Hispanics in America by Hispanic Business in 2009.

