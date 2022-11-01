The Three Bucket Strategy – Grasp the intricacies of marketing in Harris Hussain Siddiqui’s Latest Book
EINPresswire.com/ -- The new book “Digital Marketing: The Three Buckets,” written by Harris Siddiqui, is a welcome addition to the field of digital marketing, taking an innovative approach to the subject.
The central idea of the book is that marketing should classify customers into three distinct buckets, which Mr. Siddiqui refers to as “The Three Buckets.” This strategy is what distinguishes the book from other works on the topic. Each of the three tiers caters to a distinct subset of the customer population (One, Two, and Three). This book explains how to advertise to consumers who are unfamiliar with a product category and how to convince them that they need the advertised product.
The Three Bucket Strategy is highly effective in how it divides the target audience. In the first bucket, well-informed customers are present who know that they need the product as well as from which company to buy it; it is just a matter of convincing them to empty their carts; following the strategies mentioned like PPC, it is a surety that they would surely buy the product. In the second bucket, the customers are in need of the product, but they are unsure of where to get it; the strategies like SEO, SEM, and SMM mentioned in the book explain how they can be transitioned to bucket 1. In the third bucket, the audience is the least informed; they don’t even know that they need the product, so the strategies for this bucket, particularly Content Marketing, work on awareness and their eventual conversion to bucket two.
Mr. Siddiqui backs his book with extensive experience in the marketing world and even mentors aspiring marketers to hone their craft. His three bucket strategy book provides a concise summary of his professional life as well to inspire these marketers to reach new heights. The development of digital advertising, as well as the myriad of strategies that can be used in the context of the modern online environment, are discussed in-depth to aid the readers on what is the best approach to increase a customer base.
In addition, particular case studies are presented to illustrate the steps that must be taken in order to transform an uninformed prospect into a devoted and financially contributing customer. The book ends with a foresight into the future of digital marketing, making predictions about the trends that will emerge and the shifting dynamics of the marketing landscape.
Digital Marketing 3 Buckets Book Announcement by Harris Siddiqui