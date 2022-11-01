Frozen Food Market Size, Share, Growth, Segmentation and Global Industry Trends 2022-2027

The increasing demand for ready-to-eat edible products, owing to hectic lifestyles and expanding working population, is driving the frozen food market growth.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Frozen Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global frozen food market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.67% during 2022-2027. Frozen food is a preserved food product that has been stored at a low temperature to freeze-concentrated solids for later utilization for an extended period. It includes various edible products, such as vegetables, fruits, meat, poultry, seafood, ready-to-eat (RTE) meals, soups, baked goods, snacks, and desserts. These items are decomposed by converting the remaining moisture into ice, which inhibits the growth of most bacterial species and maintains the quality, flavor, aroma, and texture of food. Apart from this, frozen food is easy to prepare, flexible, comprises nutritional expertise and it reduces food wastage; thus, it is used by hotels, caterers, restaurants, and fast-food chains.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The considerable expansion in the food and beverage (F&B) sector and the increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) edible products, owing to hectic lifestyles and expanding working population, are primarily driving the frozen food market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of frozen food items by multiple end-users, such as full-service and quick-service restaurants (QSRs), hotels, resorts, and cafes, due to their easy preparation and cost-effectiveness, is favoring the market growth. Additionally, the ongoing utilization of e-commerce platforms to purchase various products, and the growing trend of choosing online distribution methods to order meals and get them delivered to the residence, is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the sudden popularity of shelf-stable food, the continuous launch of innovative edible products with longer shelf-life, and the extensive availability of gluten-free meals due to the ubiquity of healthy eating among consumers are supporting the market growth.

Frozen Food Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the frozen food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

• Aryzta A.G.

• Associated British Foods plc

• Bellisio Foods Inc. (Charoen Pokphand Foods)

• Cargill Incorporated

• Conagra Brands Inc.

• General Mills Inc.

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• JBS S.A.

• Jeanie Marshal Foods Ltd

• Kellogg Company

• McCain Foods Limited

• Nestlé S.A.

• Wawona Frozen Foods

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global frozen food market based on product type, frozen vegetable snacks, frozen meat products, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Frozen Vegetable Snacks

• Frozen Meat Products

• Frozen Vegetables and Fruits

Frozen Vegetable Snacks Breakup by Type:

• French Fries

• Bites, Wedges and Smileys

• Aloo Tikki

• Nuggets

• Others

Frozen Meat Products Breakup by Type:

• Chicken

• Fish

• Pork

• Mutton

• Others

Frozen Vegetables Breakup by Type:

• Green Peas

• Corn

• Mixed Vegetables

• Carrot

• Cauliflower

• Others

Frozen Fruits Breakup by Type:

• Strawberries

• Berries (Raspberries, Blueberries and Blackberries)

• Cherries

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

