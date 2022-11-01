With 21.0% CAGR, E-prescribing Market Size worth USD 4,017.79 Million in 2026

According to Fortune Business Insights, The E-prescribing Market size is anticipated to reach USD 4,017.79 million by 2026, the market size was USD 863.64 million in 2018 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 21.0%

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global e-prescribing market size is expected to touch USD 4,017.79 million by the end of 2026, attributable to the incorporation of e-prescribing software in the Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions. E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a new technologic infrastructure that helps the medical professionals to write and send prescriptions directly to the pharmacy.

Key Industry Development:

December 2019 – An independent company dealing in integrated prescriptions and cost transparency solutions called RxRevu, declared a collaborative agreement with Cerner Corporation offering patient prescription pricing solutions for the EHR.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 21.0% 2026 Value Projection USD 4,017.79 million Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 863.64 million Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 140





Drivers and Restraints:

Cost-efficiency Features to Add Boost to Market

The e-prescribing software program allows doctors to transmit a prescription to the pharmacies and healthcare clinics without losing any medical history of the patient. This, coupled with the associated benefits, such as quality medical care and improved safety of the patients, are the key factors promoting the electronic prescribing market growth. Additionally, they are convenient for both the physician and the patient. They are more cost-efficient, as compared to the traditional prescription methods. It would, thereby augment the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the flip side, implementing a new e-prescribing setup is expensive and requires high cost for maintenance, as well. This may hamper the market growth in the coming years. Nevertheless, the adoption of these therapeutic solutions in emerging economies is expected to create new opportunities for the market to flourish in the coming years. Nevertheless, the prevalence of various diseases requiring outpatient checkup services is likely to create lucrative growth opportunity in the near future.





Segments:

Web-based Segment will Attract Majority of Share Attributable to Online Implementation of Software

Based on segmentation by delivery mode type, the web-based mode type held the highest e-prescribing market share in 2018. This is because it is an online implementation of in-house servers that can be operated on the internet. It is nurtured by an organization for proper maintenance.

E-prescribing Market Segments:

Market Segmentation By Delivery Mode Web-based

On-premise By Prescription Type Controlled substance

Non controlled Substances By End User Physician’s Office

Hospitals

Pharmacies By Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Regional Insights:

North America Gained Dominance Owing to Advent of Digitalization in Healthcare Sector

Region-wise, North America has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and is the first adopter of the latest technology in medical science. These factors are responsible for the growth of this region. In 2018, North America earned USD 399.61 million with the U.S. standing as a major contributor. A rise in the popularity of digitalization in the healthcare sector is likely to help this region continue its dominance in the market in the forecast period.

On the other side, the market for e-prescribing in Asia Pacific will show significant growth opportunities from the rising number of players in this region and the development of better medical services in the emerging nations.

Competitive Landscape:

Players Emphasizing on Organic and Inorganic Partnerships to Gain Traction

The global market for e-prescribing is dominated by Epic Systems Corporation owing to its specialization on interoperable technology and multiple secured contracts with small and large hospitals and healthcare centres. Some of the clients of this company include Johns Hopkins Health System, University of Utah Health Care, Vanderbilt Health System, Duke University Health System, UNC Health Care, and University of Utah Health Care. The other players are engaging in collaborative efforts such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and more to gain a significant position in the market.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH)

Athenahealth

eClinicalWorks

Surescripts

Practice Fusion, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare

Others





