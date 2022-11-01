7 Top Rated iOS Apps In 2023 You Need To Install Right Away

Business Apps App Store iOS Apps

Mobile apps have managed to take the entire world by storm. The innovation of mobile apps has forever changed the way we work today. Gone are the days when people needed just their brick-and-mortar stores. Today, most businesses have gone online. And mobile apps have become a significant factor in this.

The market for iOS and Android has certainly increased in the past few years. Here, we shall be discussing the top Apple apps. In the first quarter of 2022 alone, there are more than 2.8 million apps available in the App store.

Not all of these apps have the right potential for your business. But there are many apps that have the perfect functionalities and robustness.

(1) Moon Invoice: In the world of invoicing businesses, Moon Invoice gives a nice touch to contractors, small to large-scale businesses, entrepreneurs, freelancers, etc. From being in the business for more than 10 years, Moon Invoice has it all. That’s why it is considered to be the best online invoicing app in the market. From expense tracking to managing business inventories, Moon Invoice implements a seamless method to give you the best and most robust solutions.

It is a complete invoice solution that allows managing invoices, accounting, purchase orders & tax overheads in an easy-to-go way with its professional & impeccable interface. The app allows users to manage contacts efficiently with contact & category UI design. In addition, you can put your data-backup worries aside with easy Moon Sync support.

Invoice & Billing

• 66+ PDF templates to generate instant invoices.

• Create daily, monthly & yearly invoices with recurring invoices & expenses.

• Track emailed invoices for sent, open, & click status.

• Support for adding unlimited companies helps generate invoices for multiple businesses.

• Manage credits against the invoices using the Credit Note feature.

• Track the purchase orders after sending the estimates/quotes.

• Built-in PDF invoice generator with a preview feature.

• Option to set prefix e.g., INV1401.

Online Payments

• Access multiple currency options & track your online payment activities.

• Automate payment reminders to get updates on unpaid invoices.

• Accept payments quickly & securely with multiple payment options: PayPal, Stripe, UPI, etc.

Notifications

• Regular notification of recurring invoices & expenses become overdue, so you will never miss the payments!

Dashboard Insights

• The graphs/charts from Bar View let you know about your quarterly revenue & expense & invoices to be paid, that are overdue or drafted.

• Seamless Company UI to manage all the information from a single screen including the currency information, print settings, notes, payment methods, signatures, & taxes.

Import/Export/Print Utility

• Moon Invoice accounting and billing app help you import/export reports & details of customers, vendors, tasks, products, & time logs.

• In addition, the Print utility lets you take print from your device.

Cloud Sync & Use Offline

• Store, secure, & access all your app data with an easy cloud sync feature.

• Save time/effort by continuing to work on the app in the offline mode.

• In offline usage the data remains secure as it doesn’t sync or share on any server. It is safe on the device.

Other Features

• Create invoices, implement as an estimate maker or quotes maker, manage purchase orders, credit notes, expenses, customers, vendors, & payment receipts.

• Create & print service & product based invoices & estimates.

• Option to customize PDF layouts and align based on your needs, customize PDF template by your own image & colors, customize email format.

• Incorporate up to 2 different signatures with name, title & date options.

• Ease of creating the customer & vendor from the address book of your device.

• Leverage from the instant search & filter options.

• Project management made easy with customer wise project selection to record billed hours.

• Streamline your projects & create invoices using an inbuilt timesheet.

• Get account outstanding & payment details.

• Turn your estimates & PO into invoices with our estimate maker & generator.

• Account statements for the customers & vendors.

• Summary list depicting a list of top customers & expenses.

• Capture time logs using a timer, which can be kept running even if the app is closed.

• Dark mode support.

Try Moon Invoice billing & invoicing app with estimate generator feasibility.

(2) Sleep Cycle: Sleep Cycle is basically a definitive morning timer. Rather than choosing an opportunity to be awakened, you select a time period (Say, somewhere in the range of 7:00 am and 8:00 am). You then, at that point, put the phone on your bed and fall asleep. The app measures your sleep cycle, investigating how well you slept and when you hit R.E.M. sleep. It will then, at that point, sound the caution when you're fit to be awakened, which will be the point at which you're not kidding "drowsy" or too drained to even think about getting up.

(3) Dashlane: In the event that you like to purchase things online, Dashlane is an unquestionable necessity app for you. It consequently saves payment and affirmation data that would have in any case been lost in your email. It permits you to monitor your online spending and makes it simpler for you to track down your receipts (except if you've had the premonition to add things like passes to your Passbook app). Dashlane is free, however, the top-notch choice merits getting in the event that you spend a ton online.

(4) BillGuard: We’ll be quick to concede I don't sort out my funds as well as I ought to in some cases. To this end, BillGuard is a particularly helpful instrument for iPhone users. However it shares a portion of similar capabilities as a significant bank app (Bank of America is dig for instance and turns out great), BillGuard goes further by assisting you with dealing with your ways of managing money. It's intended for keeping you mindful of unpredictable spending and bills you really want to pay for in the distance. It will try and tell you successive charges for services you may not actually use any longer.

(5) Dropbox: Nowadays, there are a ton of cloud services to pick from, yet Dropbox actually positions among truly outstanding, if by some stroke of good luck since it functions admirably on each stage. Dropbox permits you to save and view your documents across various devices, including your work area, PC, phone, or tablet, as long as you have the internet to access them. Another extraordinary cloud service app is Google Drive, assuming that you're more acquainted with it.

(6) Zillow: I wish somebody might have better pre-arranged me for tracking down a spot to live. Real estate is a relentless business, and I've frequently ended up helpless before sites that conceal the best properties from you for their own advantage (or absence of data). Zillow is a gift from heaven, therefore. The app slithers essentially every property and real estate in your space, going from purchasing to leasing. It continues to give you the data you want to reach out to the real estate owner or rent an office, and the straightforward plan makes the entirety of this a breeze.

At the point when you're at the supermarket, you might decide the well-being worth of a thing you're thinking about in light of what you perceive on the mark. The issue is that a large portion of us don't have any idea what a ton of the fixings and terms we see really mean, which drives us to bet on food that may not be great as far as we're concerned.

Fooducate helps by permitting you to check the scanner tag of a thing and view its "grade." The data set for the app grades food things in light of everything from calories to disputable fixings, providing you with a reasonable image of what you're really purchasing. It will try and make sense of why a thing has a specific grade and in a real sense teaches you about that thing's well-being esteem.

(7) Buffer: Need to be a social media virtuoso? Obviously, you (perhaps) do. Buffer works a great deal like Hootsuite. You can plan Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Google In addition to posts in view of when they'll be best. Need to tweet something when the majority of your supporters will tune in? Buffer estimates this and doles out an appropriate time. You could see the details of your posts and perceive how they've performed.

So, these are the apps ranging from top rated invoicing app to a social media app - they deserve to be downloaded right away because of their popularity and usefulness of the apps. If you’re looking to develop apps like these, you may want to go with the top mobile app development company to help you with your idea as well.

