Indian Food Processing Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth, Report and Competitive Analysis 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Indian Food Processing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The Indian food processing market size reached INR 22,830 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 41,835.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10% during 2022-2027.

Food processing is the method of processing raw materials into food items using various physical and chemical processes, such as mincing, liquefaction, pickling, cooking, canning, macerating, and emulsification. The process consists of cleaning harvested crops or butchered animal products to manufacture innovative products with extended shelf-life. Food processing encompasses various activities, including plantation, dairy, animal husbandry, agriculture, horticulture, and aquaculture. The Government of India (GoI) is currently promoting the food processing sector with various fiscal reliefs and incentives. The country has also recognized the food processing industry as a high priority.

Indian Food Processing Market Trends:

The rapid expansion of organized food retail outlets is one of the primary factors boosting the market growth in India. These outlets offer a wide selection of products coupled with discounts. Additionally, the GoI has introduced an investor-friendly portal, Nivesh Bandhu, that integrates Central and State Government incentives and policies for all stakeholders competing in the food processing sector, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the rising women working populace and rapid urbanization have significantly surged the demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products, which is providing a considerable thrust to the Indian food processing market growth. Other factors, such as inflating consumer expenditure power and rapid technological advancements, are accelerating the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Indian food processing market based on sector and region.

Breakup by Sector:

• Dairy

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Meat and Poultry Processing

• Fisheries

• Packaged Foods

• Beverages

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• South India

• East India

• West India

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

