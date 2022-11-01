(Video) Iran’s college students continue relentless uprising, night rallies escalate
The uprising in Iran is marking its 46th day on Monday, following a day of relentless protests throughout the country. Students in dozens of universities continued their protests in the face of an escalating crackdown by the oppressive security forces.
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to 206 cities. Over 450 people have been killed and more than 25,000 are arrested. According to sources of the Iranian opposition of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 307 killed protesters have been published by MEK.
Despite threats made by senior regime officials demanding an end to the uprising, coupled with extensive crackdown measures, shooting, and arresting of many college students across the country, these protests are only expanding, as witnessed on Sunday,30.
Ceremonies marking the 40th day of the murder of other protesters at the hands of the regime's oppressive security forces were held in other cities where participants were seen chanting anti-regime slogans, "Death to Khamenei!" and "Death to the dictator!
On Monday, college students in at least 25 universities across Iran, including Tehran, Mashhad, Tabriz, Shiraz, and others, launched new protest rallies.
Despite threats made by senior regime officials demanding an end to the uprising, coupled with extensive crackdown measures and arrests of many college students across the country, these protests are only expanding, as witnessed on Sunday.
Defiant protesters in numerous cities of Iran’s Kurdish regions and other parts of the country are continuing their relentless protests with night rallies that are exhausting the regime’s security forces that have been on high alert for the past seven weeks and counting.
People in cities and towns throughout the country are chanting various anti-regime slogans, some specifically calling for regime change in Iran by the people of Iran and strongly criticizing the mullahs’ Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and the paramilitary Basij Force.
“Death to the dictator!” and “Death to Khamenei!” referring to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and “Death to the oppressor! Be it the Shah or [Khamenei]!” are being heard in more cities throughout Iran.
On Monday, college students in at least 25 universities across Iran, including in the cities of Tehran, Mashhad, Tabriz, Shiraz, and others, launched new protest rallies.
These protesters are once again defying any and all warnings issued by regime officials despite the heavy crackdown witnessed in the past few days.
Similar rallies by college students were seen in Sirjan, Urmia, Shahrood, Sanandaj, Islamshahr, Babol, Karaj, and Sabzevar. In Marivan, high school students and locals joined the college students’ rallies.
The cities of Arak and Tabriz are witnessing major confrontations between protesters and the regime’s oppressive security forces. Locals are in the streets in large numbers and taking control of their streets in defiance of the regime’s heavy crackdown measures.
In Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province, locals in large numbers gathered at the grave of Sarina Saedi, a protester killed by the regime’s security forces.
Similar ceremonies marking the 40th day of the murder of other protesters at the hands of the regime’s oppressive security forces were held in other cities where participants were seen chanting anti-regime slogans, including “Death to Khamenei!” and “Death to the dictator!”
In Marivan, locals are in the streets establishing roadblocks and taking control of their streets. There are also reports from Arak in central Iran where local activists say protesters are engaged in clashes against the regime’s security forces.
In recent reports from last night, activists say protesters in the city of Saqqez set ablaze a site in the city’s Laleh Park used by authorities to jam satellite TV signals.
In Tehran, protesters in the Bagheri Town district used Molotov cocktails in launching an attack targeting a building associated with the mullahs’ regime.
Activists in the cities of Oshnavieh and Khorramabad reported a general strike by storeowners in solidarity with the nationwide strike against the mullahs’ regime.
In the past few days, freedom-loving Iranians and PMOI/MEK supporters have been holding gatherings in Europe, the U.S., and Canada in support of their compatriots protesting the mullahs’ dictatorship.
These rallies have been held in Geneva, Vancouver, Amsterdam, Rome, Vienna, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Ottawa, and Nürnberg.
Sunday’s protests began with another wave of student demonstrations across the country. Protests were reported in Tehran, Babolsar, Zanjan, Shiraz, Sanandaj, Mashhad, and Qazvin. At the same time, primary and high school students held demonstrations on streets in several cities.
These demonstrations took place despite warnings issued by IRGC chief Hossein Salami on Saturday. In several locations, security forces attacked the students but were met with fierce resistance.
Clashes continued between security forces and students. More footage and reports from Tehran indicate security forces are directly firing at students with firearms. In Sanandaj, clashes were reported in at least three universities, including Kurdistan University and Yazdanpanah University. Reports indicate security forces are using live ammunition against students.
Nightly protests were held in several cities on Sunday, including Mahabad, Bukan, Kerman, Sanandaj, Bandar Abbas, and Ravansar. In several cities, protesters lit fires, established roadblocks, and prevented security forces from taking control of the streets. Clashes continued between protesters and security forces across Iran as locals refused to yield to the regime’s repression.
In Tehran, families of Azad University students gathered at the campus, where the students were stranded and surrounded by security forces.
Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi condemned the regime’s use of brute force against college students and called on the international community to take meaningful action.
“The IRGC’s ruthless attack on universities, using pellet guns and live ammunition, while kidnapping students and particularly girls, show the regime’s desperation in the face of Iran’s protests.
Negotiations only embolden the regime in its crimes, and the United Nations must reject the mullahs and expel its ambassador,” she said.
“I urge the UN, the European Union, and Member States to act now to secure the release of thousands of detained protesters, especially students and young women. Verbal condemnation is not enough.
We need comprehensive economic and diplomatic sanctions. The regime’s agents and operatives must also be expelled,” the NCRI President-elect
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini.
Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
Plainclothes agents attacking unarmed students in Tehran's Azad University | October 30, 2022