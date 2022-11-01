Cooling Fabrics Global Market Estimated To Grow At 18% Rate

Cooling Fabrics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cooling Fabrics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

As per The Business Research Company's "Cooling Fabrics Global Market Report 2022”, the cooling fabrics market share is predicted to reach a value of $1.99 billion in 2020 to $2.35 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.40%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The cooling fabrics market is expected to reach $3.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.90%. The increasing demand for sports apparel is projected to propel the growth of the global cooling fabrics market in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Cooling Fabrics Market

The scarcity of raw material and labour in the cooling fabrics industry has led to an increase in retail prices lowering the demand for these apparel. Retailers limited the order of garments that required scarce raw material, as they had to pay a higher price. For example, in India, the low availability of cotton due to low water availability, high incidence of pest attacks, and inadequate southwest monsoon compelled the retailers to increase the prices of cotton apparel as they had to pay a higher price to the manufacturers for procurement. This increase in prices affected the demand for cotton, which in turn impacted the natural cooling fabric manufacturing market.

Overview Of The Cooling Fabrics Market

The cooling fabrics market consists of sales of cooling fabrics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing cooling fabrics. Cooling fabrics are practical fabrics that keep the body temperature at a reasonable level during hot weather and physical activity.

Cooling Fabrics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Synthetic, Natural

• By Textile Type: Woven, Nonwoven, Knitted, Others

• By Application: Sports Apparel, Lifestyle, Protective Wearing, Others

• By Geography: The global cooling fabrics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Coolcore LLC, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, , Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., Hong Li Textile Co. Ltd, Nilit, Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd., Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd

Cooling Fabrics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides cooling fabrics market analysis and an overview of cooling fabrics global market.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

