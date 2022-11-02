Interoperability Solution in Healthcare Market Worth USD 7.81 billion by the year 2030

Interoperability Solution in Healthcare Market INFO

The global interoperability solution in the healthcare market is estimated to reach over USD 7.81 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.39% during 2022-30

Prominent Players in the Interoperability Solution in the Healthcare Market: InterSystems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation Inc., Orion Health Group Limited” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global interoperability solution in the healthcare market is estimated to reach over USD 7.81 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.39% during the forecast period.

To improve health outcomes for individuals and populations, interoperability in healthcare refers to integrating and utilizing electronic health data and quick and secure access. The healthcare industry is today firmly focused on increasing operational effectiveness and the quality of healthcare facilities, eliminating medical errors that occur during various medical procedures, and keeping expenses to a minimum. These solutions can share health data between two or more systems once the data has been received. Rising healthcare expenditures, a growing demand to reduce these expenses, government actions to enhance safety and quality of care, and other factors impacting market revenue growth. Healthcare organizations are using big data analytics more frequently for sales and marketing campaigns, which is expected to support market revenue development.

Furthermore, healthcare providers and payers are increasing the demand for interoperability solutions due to the rising costs of various medical procedures and declining reimbursements for laboratory services. The federal government's increased investment also impacts the market in promoting the usage of these solutions. Additionally, the need for interoperability solutions in healthcare is helped by increased healthcare spending, advancements in the healthcare infrastructure, and increased demand for extended care delivery.

Prominent Players in the Interoperability Solution in the Healthcare Market:

InterSystems Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Cerner Corporation Inc.

Orion Health Group Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Epic Systems Corporation

ViSolve Inc.

Infor Inc

iNTERFACEWARE

Quality Systems Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The risk of losing essential data makes it challenging to retain the large amounts of data produced by electronic health records (EHR) on local storage devices. Therefore, implementing these interoperability solutions in the healthcare industry is essential to enabling simple extensive data sharing and storing. This is the primary driver of market expansion. During the forecast period, software technology developments expand economic opportunities to market participants. The market for interoperability solutions in healthcare will continue to increase due to a strong focus on optimizing imaging workflows.

Challenges

Throughout the forecast period, market revenue growth is expected to be constrained by several factors, including a lack of qualified personnel to operate interoperability solutions in the healthcare market, concerns about data security and privacy, high implementation costs, and complexity. Other issues, such as the rise in complexity brought on by a lack of reliable data and privacy concerns, are anticipated to limit the use of interoperability solutions to some extent over the projected period.

Regional Trends:

The North American interoperability solution in the healthcare market is expected to register a significant market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly due to the wide-ranging network of healthcare institutions in the area and several vital actors. To reduce healthcare expenses and enhance patient care in hospitals around the room, the use of EHRs is growing, and government regulations on clinical care are becoming stricter. These factors influence the adoption of interoperability solutions in the area. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share in the interoperability solution in the healthcare market due to rapid developments in information technology and healthcare, increased data collecting in industrialized nations, and rising costs to enable the deployment of advanced analytics solutions. Increased government eHealth initiatives, rising demand for high-quality healthcare, growing medical tourism and rising demand for the installation of medical equipment and healthcare information technology (HCIT) solutions integration to provide patients with affordable and high-quality treatment are other trends.

Recent Developments:

• In May 2021, Oncodesign, a biopharmaceutical business that specializes in precision medicine, and InterSystems, a provider of healthcare data management solutions, recently announced the formation of a strategic agreement to promote research for cutting-edge cancer treatments. To streamline the search for new cancer treatments using artificial intelligence, Oncodesign used the InterSystems IRIS for HealthTM solution as part of this new long-term partnership (AI).

• In February 2019, Veradigm (US) and NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (US) partnered to enhance connectivity and data sharing with payers and labs.

Segmentation of Interoperability Solution in the Healthcare Market-

By Level-

• Semantic

• Foundational

• Structural

By Product Type-

• Services

• Solution

By Application-

• Treatments

• Diagnostics

• Others

By End-Use-

• Healthcare Provider

• Healthcare Payer

• Life Science Companies

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

