Macard's Standard 2.5GHz WiFi Booster Boasts a Superfast Speed and Up to 9,784 square feet of Coverage

The device is engineered to work with US internet service providers and is compatible with up to 47 devices.

One of the problems most people face is not having strong WiFi signals at home or at the office. It can be frustrating, to say the least. Adding more to this frustration is connecting another router, which might increase signal availability but still lacks strength. This is where this newly designed WiFi extender by Macard comes into the equation.

To start, this WiFi extender has a max output of 2.4 GHz, which is pretty standard for most households and small businesses. Moreover, it possesses a whopping 9,784 square feet of coverage strength, according to the lab tests done by Macard.

On top of that, it is protected with bank-level financial and personal data security protocols, including WEP/WPA/WPA2, equipping the flow of data between the router and devices with top-level strength.

The device is engineered in the US, which means it's fully compatible with widely available and used internet providers such as Verizon, AT&T, Xfinity, Verizon, and Spectrum, to name a few. Plus, it's designed to fit the US outlets and plugs, so there is no need to get compatible adapters.

Last but not least, Macard has made this WiFi range extender super simple to use. Users don't have to be tech-savvy to set it up. It goes into the outlet, connects with the router via an Ethernet port, and that's it. Moreover, it's compatible with up to 47 devices, including smartphones, laptops, consoles, smart TVs, Ring, Fire Stick, Alexa, etc.

To know more about the WiFi extender by Macard or to get one before the stock runs out, visit https://pixelfy.me/macard2g to order.

Media Contact

Company Name: GLOBAL NETWORKING LABS PTE LTD

Contact Person: David Taylor

Email: Send Email

Country: Singapore

Website: themacard.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Macard\'s Standard 2.5GHz WiFi Booster Boasts a Superfast Speed and Up to 9,784 square feet of Coverage