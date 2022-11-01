Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,088 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 283,981 in the last 365 days.

Macard's Standard 2.5GHz WiFi Booster Boasts a Superfast Speed and Up to 9,784 square feet of Coverage

The device is engineered to work with US internet service providers and is compatible with up to 47 devices.

One of the problems most people face is not having strong WiFi signals at home or at the office. It can be frustrating, to say the least. Adding more to this frustration is connecting another router, which might increase signal availability but still lacks strength. This is where this newly designed WiFi extender by Macard comes into the equation. 

To start, this WiFi extender has a max output of 2.4 GHz, which is pretty standard for most households and small businesses. Moreover, it possesses a whopping 9,784 square feet of coverage strength, according to the lab tests done by Macard.

On top of that, it is protected with bank-level financial and personal data security protocols, including WEP/WPA/WPA2, equipping the flow of data between the router and devices with top-level strength. 

The device is engineered in the US, which means it's fully compatible with widely available and used internet providers such as Verizon, AT&T, Xfinity, Verizon, and Spectrum, to name a few. Plus, it's designed to fit the US outlets and plugs, so there is no need to get compatible adapters.

Last but not least, Macard has made this WiFi range extender super simple to use. Users don't have to be tech-savvy to set it up. It goes into the outlet, connects with the router via an Ethernet port, and that's it. Moreover, it's compatible with up to 47 devices, including smartphones, laptops, consoles, smart TVs, Ring, Fire Stick, Alexa, etc.

To know more about the WiFi extender by Macard or to get one before the stock runs out, visit https://pixelfy.me/macard2g to order.

Media Contact
Company Name: GLOBAL NETWORKING LABS PTE LTD
Contact Person: David Taylor
Email: Send Email
Country: Singapore
Website: themacard.com

 

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Macard\'s Standard 2.5GHz WiFi Booster Boasts a Superfast Speed and Up to 9,784 square feet of Coverage

You just read:

Macard's Standard 2.5GHz WiFi Booster Boasts a Superfast Speed and Up to 9,784 square feet of Coverage

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.