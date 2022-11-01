The California Grief Therapy Center to Offer Low-Cost Care
Founded by licensed therapist Mira Jaisinghani-Masukawa, The California Grief Therapy Center Inc. has opened its doors as a non-profit organization with licensed therapists, providing low-cost care to those who could not otherwise afford counseling.
Americans are experiencing rising prices across the board, leading one-third of them to report that they cannot afford therapy and 39 percent to reduce their sessions to cut costs.
The California Grief Therapy Center seeks to solve this dilemma through low-cost grief counseling.
Following countless calls from people seeking help, Jaisinghani-Masukawa soon recognized that there was a stark need for low-cost grief counseling. Most importantly, counseling for those who could not afford traditional therapy options. As a group practice owner at San Diego Grief Counseling, Jaisinghani-Masukawa decided to find a way to help those in need through her own non-profit, California Grief Therapy Center Inc.
The California Grief Therapy Center ensures that patients have an ally in their journey to overcome grief from the loss of a loved one, divorce, or another tragedy.
“I found the joy in helping someone remember their family member, not as it was in that moment, but actually for the beautiful moments of the life and the times that they spent together,” non-profit owner Mira Jaisinghani-Masukawa, Licensed Marriage Family Therapist, told CBS San Diego(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irBD0HO82lg).
The Center operates on the generous donations of people looking to make a difference for individuals coping with loss –– providing the support and resources they need to ensure they don’t have to suffer indefinitely.
Those looking to support Mira in her mission to provide relief to individuals seeking guidance in overcoming their grief are invited to become involved with The California Grief Therapy Center through Giving Tuesday, a day devoted to the very idea of giving back and helping others in need through good deeds, donations, or involvement with an organization like Mira’s that is making a difference. Every donation to The California Grief Therapy Center on Giving Tuesday or any other day, translates into a therapy for someone feeling hopeless and struggling to cope with a loss in their life. Make a difference in the lives of friends and neighbors in your community by making a donation today.
Mira’s Method
Rooted in warmth and compassion, Mira’s therapeutic treatment approach fuses both healthy coping strategies and a strong social support system to achieve a happy and stable life. Her key areas of focus include grief, Covid grief, trauma, anxiety, and caregiver fatigue.
Mira identifies what works best for each of her patients and utilizes a variety of techniques, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Person-Centered Therapy, Humanistic Therapy, Existential Therapy, and EMDR.
Growing up half Mexican-American and half Asian-Indian, Mira has a unique understanding of cultural differences and how they manifest themselves throughout the healing process Recognizing that no recovery journey is a one-size-fits-all approach, she spends extensive time discovering more about her patients to offer a truly individualized experience, with deep respect for personal beliefs and rituals.
About Mira
Mira Jaisinghani-Masukawa is a Licensed Marriage Family Therapist, group practice owner of San Diego Grief Counseling Corp. and C.E.O. of California Grief Therapy Center Inc.
She has a bachelor's degree in psychology along with a minor in World Religion. Mira graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Master's degree in Marriage Family Therapy.
Today, she centers her practice on grief, Covid grief, trauma, anxiety, and caregiver fatigue, and is a firm believer that no one should have to process their pain alone. Mira is EMDR trained, part 1 and 2, and co-administrates a private Facebook group that has 700 Southern California therapist members, and was featured by Facebook in their celebration of women making a difference. Hall of Her, 2021.
Her core hypothesis? We can all be healed –– especially with the right resources and support system to ensure the utmost growth from grief.
To learn more or to donate to The California Grief Therapy Center please visit https://www.CaliforniaGriefTherapyCenter.org.
