Jennie Gaglardi Place to provide 98 new homes in Langley Township

CANADA, October 31 - Families, seniors and individuals will soon have access to 98 new affordable homes in the Township of Langley, with construction underway on a new housing development for low- to moderate-income households in the community.

“The construction of this project helps ensure a supply of quality, affordable homes for people in Langley, so they aren’t forced to move away from their community,” said Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley. “Thank you to the Christian Life Assembly Housing Society and the Township of Langley for working with our government to deliver homes that will provide an affordable place to live for a range of people in need.”

Located at 21201-56 Ave., Jennie Gaglardi Place is a five-storey, wood-framed development featuring a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, including five fully accessible and five adaptable units.

The Province is providing $10.7 million to the project through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund and will provide annual operating funding. The Christian Life Assembly Housing Society is providing the land valued at $6.4 million. The Township of Langley is contributing approximately $3 million in fee waivers.

“Strong partnerships like this, between the Province and Christian Life Assembly, are an important way to create positive change by improving housing affordability in our communities,” said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley East. “By helping to finance the construction of these 98 units, and the 536 total units complete or underway in Langley, our government is supporting valuable, affordable housing in the Langley area for a wide range of individuals, including families and seniors.”

The building name was unveiled during a service and anniversary celebration held with Gaglardi’s family and the community, to commemorate her founding of the Christian Life Assembly Church in the Township of Langley 85 years ago. Gaglardi passed away in 1995.

“As a not-for-profit society, the Christian Life Assembly Housing Society is pleased to partner with the Province, the Township of Langley and Christian Life Assembly to provide these much-needed affordable homes in our community,” said Peter Fassbender, president, Christian Life Assembly Housing Society. “Partnering with Christian Life Assembly to provide other support services is the perfect outcome for the families who will call the project home.”

Additional features include a ground floor amenity room, a kitchen, washroom, storage room, laundry, exterior dining, seating and play areas, as well as underground and surface parking stalls.

“The Township of Langley is pleased to partner with BC Housing and the Christian Life Assembly Housing Society to see this much-needed CLA Affordable Housing project come to our community and are pleased to provide the development cost-charge exemptions and other supports for it,” said Jack Froese, retiring mayor. “The mix of 98 different-sized units will help to provide much needed affordable homes for people in our community.”

Construction is expected to be complete in mid-2024. The new homes are for eligible families, seniors and individuals of all denominations.

This project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded approximately 36,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including more than 530 homes in Langley.

Quick Fact:

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation is providing $150,000 in seed funding.

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/