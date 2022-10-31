Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 283,730 in the last 365 days.

TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Eligible Dividend

/EIN News/ -- KING CITY, Ontario, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(in thousands of dollars except per share
amounts) 		Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30,
2022 		September 30,
2021 		September 30,
2022 		September 30,
2021
Net earnings 11,920 22,757 14,421 27,684
Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.49 0.93 0.59 1.12


Operating Data

  Three months ended Nine months ended
  September 30,
2022 		September 30,
2021 		September 30,
2022 		September 30,
2021
Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members     16,014 15,714
Championship rounds – Canada 583,000 631,000 1,027,000 993,000
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada     37.5 39.5
18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada     2.0 2.0
Championship rounds – U.S. 32,000 37,000 199,000 193,000
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S.     8.0 8.0


The following is an analysis of net earnings:

    For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
Operating revenue   $ 65,009   $ 63,245  
Direct operating expenses (1)     42,687     36,292  
Net operating income (1)     22,322     26,953  
Amortization of membership fees     1,329     1,324  
Depreciation and amortization     (4,493 )   (4,712 )
Interest, net and investment income     (1,510 )   (263 )
Other items     (1,517 )   5,109  
Income taxes     (4,211 )   (5,654 )
Net earnings   $ 11,920   $ 22,757  


    For the nine months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
Operating revenue   $ 155,677   $ 111,413  
Direct operating expenses (1)     115,210     77,681  
Net operating income (1)     40,467     33,732  
Amortization of membership fees     3,349     3,319  
Depreciation and amortization     (13,375 )   (14,255 )
Interest, net and investment income     (812 )   (1,083 )
Other items     (7,669 )   10,446  
Income taxes     (7,539 )   (4,475 )
Net earnings   $ 14,421   $ 27,684  


The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

    For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
Net operating income (loss) by segment      
Canadian golf club operations   $ 23,626   $ 28,016  
US golf club operations      
(2022 - US loss $375,000; 2021 - US loss $294,000)     (493 )   (370 )
Corporate and other     (811 )   (693 )
Net operating income (1)   $ 22,322   $ 26,953  


    For the nine months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
Net operating income (loss) by segment      
Canadian golf club operations   $ 40,209   $ 34,194  
US golf club operations      
(2022 - US $2,482,000; 2021 - US $1,422,000)     3,120     1,786  
Corporate and other     (2,862 )   (2,248 )
Net operating income (1)   $ 40,467   $ 33,732  


Operating revenue is calculated as follows:

    For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
Annual dues   $ 16,967   $ 19,598  
Golf     17,965     21,161  
Corporate events     4,855     2,347  
Food and beverage     16,035     12,134  
Merchandise     5,760     4,799  
Rooms and other     3,427     3,206  
Operating revenue   $ 65,009   $ 63,245  


    For the nine months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
Annual dues   $ 51,055   $ 41,532  
Golf     37,645     37,650  
Corporate events     7,452     2,844  
Food and beverage     27,360     16,284  
Merchandise     11,281     8,807  
Real estate     15,811     -  
Rooms and other     5,073     4,296  
Operating revenue   $ 155,677   $ 111,413  


Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:

    For the three months ended  
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021  
Operating cost of sales   $ 8,868   $ 7,242  
Labour and employee benefits     22,092     18,881  
Utilities     2,506     2,059  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     1,382     1,092  
Property taxes     441     206  
Repairs and maintenance     924     768  
Insurance     1,252     1,116  
Turf operating expenses     1,159     1,178  
Fuel and oil     681     511  
Other operating expenses     3,382     3,239  
               
Direct Operating Expenses (1)   $ 42,687   $ 36,292  


    For the nine months ended  
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021  
Operating cost of sales   $ 16,170   $ 11,545  
Real estate cost of sales     16,394     -  
Labour and employee benefits     49,590     38,273  
Utilities     6,146     5,230  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     4,266     3,494  
Property taxes     2,776     2,858  
Repairs and maintenance     2,705     2,370  
Insurance     3,878     3,090  
Turf operating expenses     3,517     3,158  
Fuel and oil     1,416     929  
Other operating expenses     8,352     6,734  
         
Direct Operating Expenses (1)   $ 115,210   $ 77,681  

(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures

Third Quarter 2022 Consolidated Operating Highlights

As required by IFRS, ClubLink recognizes its annual dues revenue on a straight-line basis throughout the year based on when its properties are allowed to open and services are provided. As a result of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2021, annual dues revenue was not recognized during certain periods. There were no COVID-19 lockdowns in the third quarter of 2021. There have been no COVID-19 lockdowns to date in 2022. Canadian annual dues revenue decreased 15.5% to $15,317,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2022 from $18,133,000 in 2021. Due to this policy, the deferral of 2021 annual dues from lockdowns during the first six months were recognized into revenue throughout the third and fourth quarter on a straight-line basis.

Operating revenue increased 2.8% to $65,009,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2022 from $63,245,000 in 2021 due to less COVID-19 operating restrictions in 2022, allowing the Company to operate on a more normal pace. This was offset by the decline in annual dues revenue as described above and the fact that ClubLink has not operated the Bond Head property in 2022.

Direct operating expenses increased 17.6% to $42,687,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2022 from $36,292,000 in 2021 due to the fact that certain activities were reduced in 2021 due to lockdowns and restrictions. High inflation is also impacting most expense categories.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment decreased to $23,626,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2022 from $28,016,000 in 2021 due to the change in annual dues revenue described above.

Interest, net and investment income increased to an expense of $1,510,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2022 from an expense of $263,000 in 2021 due to a decrease in borrowings and an increase in distributions from the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT. The Company paid off certain non-revolving mortgages in advance of their due dates resulting in an expense of $2,604,000 which includes prepayment penalties and other costs.

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:

  For the three months ended
  September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
     
Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) $ (440 ) $ 708  
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment in marketable securities   (1,915 )   2,067  
Insurance proceeds   220     -  
Equity income (loss) from investments in joint ventures   623     (340 )
Glen Abbey redevelopment charge   -     (189 )
Impairment reversal (Heron Bay)   -     2,628  
Other   (5 )   235  
     
Other items $ (1,517 ) $ 5,109  

The exchange rate used for translating US denominated assets has changed from 1.2886 at June 30, 2022 to 1.3707 at September 30, 2022. This has resulted in a foreign exchange loss of $440,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2022 on the translation of the Company’s US denominated financial instruments.

Net earnings decreased to $14,421,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2022 from $22,757,000 in 2021 due to a $6,626,000 change in other items as analyzed above. Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased to 49 cents per share in 2022, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of 93 cents in 2021.

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue – direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 5 cents per common share to be paid on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as at November 30, 2022.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 47.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including two managed properties) at 36 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Tamlin
Chief Financial Officer
15675 Dufferin Street
King City, Ontario L7B 1K5
Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488
atamlin@clublink.ca

Management’s discussion and analysis, financial statements and other disclosure information relating to the Company is available through SEDAR and at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.twcenterprises.ca        


You just read:

TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Eligible Dividend

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.