Call to End Renewed Violence in Eastern DRC

The United States strongly condemns the resumption of fighting by the March 23 Movement (M23) armed group in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The resumption of hostilities since October 20 has caused significant human suffering, including deaths and injuries among civilians and significant numbers of newly displaced persons.

The United States calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and respect for human rights and international humanitarian law. We call for the U.S.- and UN-sanctioned M23 armed group to withdraw from its positions, disarm, and rejoin the Inter-Congolese dialogue (Nairobi process) in preparation for disarmament, demobilization, and community reintegration offered by the Government of the DRC. We call on all actors in the region to stop any support or cooperation with M23 or other non-state armed groups. We remain deeply alarmed by the increase in hate speech and urge a halt to violent rhetoric. We also reiterate that involvement in planning, directing, sponsoring or conducting attacks against UN peacekeepers constitutes a basis for sanctions designations pursuant to United Nations Security Council resolutions.

We urge an immediate resumption of the Nairobi Process and of the Luanda trilateral mediation process to find a lasting resolution. All state parties of the East African Community (EAC) and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) must uphold the principles agreed through the East African Heads of State Conclave and the Luanda mediation Process. Finally, we express our strong support for the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC.