Global Vasculitis Treatment Market is Expected to Reach USD 350.1 Million by 2031: Says AMR

Surge in the prevalence of vasculitis & its treatment and increase in incidence of chronic diseases, which has heightened the demand for vasculitis drugs fuel the growth of the global vasculitis treatment market. By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment generated the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Vasculitis Treatment Market was estimated at $250.1 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $350.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (275 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3523



Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $350.1 Million CAGR 3.4% No. of Pages in Report 275 Segments Covered Distribution Channel, Drug Class, Disease Type, and Region. Drivers Surge in the prevalence of vasculitis and its treatment Increase in incidence of chronic diseases, which has heightened the demand for vasculitis drugs Opportunities Increase in adoption rate of biologics and its development by the market players Restraints Potential negative effects of using corticosteroids



Covid-19 Scenario-

Due to the recommendations to maintain social distance, many individuals treated their illnesses via self-medication or other unconventional methods, which impacted the vasculitis treatment market negatively.

However, as the global situation started getting back on track, the market for vasculitis treatment also recovered at a slow & steady pace.

The global vasculitis treatment market is analyzed across distribution channel, drug class, disease type, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Purchase Inquiry:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3523



By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The drug store and retail pharmacies segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on drug class, the corticosteroids and immunosuppressants segment garnered around three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The biologics segment, on the other hand, would project the fastest CAGR of 4.1% throughout the forecast period.

By disease type, the small and medium vessel vasculitis segment held nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 3.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global vasculitis treatment market report include Amgen Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, AbbVie Inc., InflaRx NV, Novartis AG, and Staidson Biopharma Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.



Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Lateral Flow Assays Market by Technique (Sandwich Assays, Competitive Assays, and Multiplex Detection Assays), Product (Kits & Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers), Application (Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics, Food Safety & Environment Testing and Drug Development & Quality Testing), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Eye Drops and Lubricants Market by Type (Antibiotics, Hormones, Artificial Tears, and Others) and Application (Eye Diseases, Eye Care, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2030

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market by Technology (Natural Source Extraction, and Recombinant Technology), Therapeutic Area (Female Infertility Treatment, Male Hypogonadism, Oligospermic Treatment, and Others), and End User (Fertility Clinics, Research Institutes, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Allergy Treatment Market by Type (Eye Allergy, Food Allergy, Skin Allergy, Asthma, Rhinitis, and Others), Treatment (Anti-Allergy Drugs and Immunotherapy), Dosage Form (Oral, Inhalers, Intranasal, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Retailers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Enteral Nutrition Market by Protein Composition (Standard Protein Diet, High Protein Supplement, Protein for Diabetes Care Patient and Others), Form (Powder and Liquid), Age Group (Adults, and Pediatric), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Sales, Retail, and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.globalhealthcareindustry.com/

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences