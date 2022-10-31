Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,053 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 283,669 in the last 365 days.

2022 General Post-Election Audit Random Draw

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Download the Press Release PDF

Date: October 31, 2022
Contact: Chad Houck, Chief Deputy Secretary of State
Phone: (208) 334-2300

Boise, Idaho — The Idaho Secretary of State will be selecting counties and precincts for the 2022 General Post-Election Audit on Friday, November 18th at 7:00 PM (Mountain Standard Time).

Senate Bill 1274, signed into law by the Governor during the 2022 regular legislative session, created a post-election audit after each primary and general election. The counties selected to participate in the audit, based on a statistical model developed by the Secretary of State’s office in partnership with professors from Boise State University, will be chosen by random ball draw from 3 groupings based on their overall voting population – over 100,000 voters, 20,000 – 99,999 voters, and those counties under 20,000. Each county receives a number of balls proportional to their voting population relative to that of the group they are in. From within each group, multiple counties will be selected, after which precincts from within those counties will be selected. In total, 8 counties will be drawn and control of their respective ballots will immediately be turned over the county sheriff until the audit team’s arrival. The audit will then take place on-site in each of the 8 counties during the four days immediately following the draw, November 19-22.

The draw will be streamed live from the Lincoln Auditorium in the Idaho Capitol by Idaho Public Television. The public and the press are welcome to attend. After hours access to the Lincoln auditorium for this meeting will be limited to the basement doors located down the stairs on the west side of the Capital building (on 8th Street).

Link to live stream: https://www.idahoptv.org/shows/idahoinsession/ww02/

###

ABOUT LAWERENCE DENNEY

Lawerence Denney has served the people of Idaho since 1990. His public service began as a representative in District 13 and, following redistricting, then became a representative in District 9 until 2014. During this time, Denney served two terms as Majority Leader and three terms as Speaker of the House before successfully running for state office as Idaho’s Secretary of State. He is currently in his second term as Secretary of State.

You just read:

2022 General Post-Election Audit Random Draw

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.