UNITY Biotechnology to Host Program Update on BEHOLD, the Phase 2 Clinical Trial of UBX1325 in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema

Program Update with retinal expert Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., FASRS, to be held on Tuesday, November 1 at 5:00 a.m. PT/8:00 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:UBX), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that it will host a program update to discuss its lead program in UBX1325 on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 5:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. ET, with retinal expert and key opinion leader Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., FASRS, Director of Clinical Research at Sierra Eye Associates.

The live webcast can be accessed in the “Investors and Media” section of our website, www.unitybiotechnology.com, under “Events & Presentations” or by clicking here. A replay will be available two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed in the “Investors & Media” section of our website, under “Events and Presentations.”

About UNITY

UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY’s current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Joyce Allaire
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact
Evoke Canale
Katherine Smith
Katherine.Smith@evokegroup.com


