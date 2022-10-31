- Docket Number:
- FDA-2022-D-0140
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
The purpose of this guidance is to help sponsors in the clinical development of drugs to treat adults with ulcerative colitis (UC). This guidance addresses the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) current recommendations on clinical trials for drugs being developed under section 505 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (21 U.S.C. 355), section 351 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 262) and 21 CFR parts 312, 314, and 601 for treating UC. Specifically, this guidance addresses FDA’s current thinking about the necessary attributes of clinical trials for drugs being developed for treating UC, including trial population, trial designs, efficacy considerations, and safety assessments.
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2022-D-0140.