German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Posts Strong Third Quarter Performance

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: GABC) reported strong operating performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, with earnings of $24.6 million, resulting in the Company’s second highest level of historical earnings per share at $0.83 per share. This level of quarterly earnings represented an increase of $0.9 million, or approximately 2.5% on a per share basis, from its 2022 second quarter earnings of $23.7 million, or $0.81 per share. On a year-over-year basis, the current quarterly earnings represented an increase of $3.1 million, or approximately 2.5% on a per share basis, from its 2021 third quarter earnings of $21.5 million, or $0.81 per share.

The third quarter 2022 earnings performance was driven by a number of factors including continued net interest margin expansion as well as solid credit metrics and ongoing disciplined operating expense management. The third quarter 2021 earnings included a reserve release of $2.0 million and $4.1 million of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") fees.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s balance sheet contracted somewhat as a result of a decline in deposits and a decline in the market value of available-for-sale securities. The Company continues to focus on its strong deposit mix and the retention of relational deposit accounts. Total loans increased $33.6 million, or 4% annualized, as solid loan originations for the quarter were partially offset by certain large pay offs late in the quarter as a result of business sales. All loan categories including commercial, agriculture and retail experienced some level of growth during the third quarter of 2022. Commercial line utilization still remains suppressed as business balance sheets and cash positions remain strong. While lending pipelines remain relatively healthy across our footprint and credit metrics are currently strong, we continue to closely monitor and stress our credit portfolio in light of inflationary and potential recessionary headwinds.

The Company’s net interest income increased by $2.1 million, or 4%, in the third quarter of 2022 when compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily driven by an improved net interest margin and solid loan growth early in the quarter.

The Company continues to maintain a very diversified operating revenue stream which declined slightly quarter over sequential quarter. Non-interest income of $14.1 million declined in the third quarter by $1.1 million, or 7%, compared with second quarter of 2022 driven mostly by a decline in wealth management fees as a result of down equity markets, a company owned life insurance death benefit claim in the second quarter of 2022 and declining mortgage revenues as the housing market continues to contract in this high interest rate environment.

The Company’s non-interest expenses declined approximately $1.0 million, or 3%, in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to the second quarter of 2022 as the Company continues to focus on controlling expenses and increasing efficiency.

D. Neil Dauby, German American’s President and CEO, stated, “We were very pleased to continue building upon our momentum from our first quarter acquisition of Citizen Union Bank of Shelbyville, Inc. (“CUB”) which has contributed positively to our strong third quarter earnings. Acquisitions over the past several years have provided us geographic diversity in our footprint allowing opportunity for organic growth within our banking and non-banking operations. We remain cautiously optimistic about continued improvements in our net interest margin and the strength of our lending pipeline for continued growth. Although continued fears of inflation and recession may potentially slow future growth and stress credit, we are preparing to face the headwinds from any future economic uncertainties.”

The Company also announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, which will be payable on November 20, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2022.

Balance Sheet Highlights

On January 1, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of Citizens Union Bancorp of Shelbyville, Inc. (“CUB”). CUB, headquartered in Shelbyville, Kentucky, operated 15 retail banking offices located in Shelby, Jefferson, Spencer, Bullitt, Oldham, Owen, Gallatin and Hardin counties in Kentucky through its banking subsidiary, Citizens Union Bank of Shelbyville, Inc. As of the closing of the transaction, CUB had total assets of approximately $1.109 billion, total loans of approximately $683.8 million, and total deposits of approximately $930.5 million. The Company issued approximately 2.9 million shares of its common stock, and paid approximately $50.8 million in cash, in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of CUB.

Total assets for the Company totaled $6.260 billion at September 30, 2022, representing a decrease of $211.8 million compared with June 30, 2022 and an increase of $784.2 million compared with September 30, 2021. The decline in total assets at September 30, 2022 compared with June 30, 2022 was largely attributable to a decline in deposits and a decline in the market value of available-for-sale securities. The increase in total assets at September 30, 2022 compared with September 30, 2021 was in large part attributable to the acquisition of CUB.

Securities available for sale declined $120.1 million as of September 30, 2022 compared with June 30, 2022 and increased $5.4 million compared with September 30, 2021. The decline in the available for sale securities portfolio during the third quarter of 2022 compared with June 30, 2022 was due primarily to fair value adjustments on the portfolio caused by the rise in market interest rates.

September 30, 2022 total loans increased $33.6 million, or approximately 4% on an annualized basis, compared with June 30, 2022 and increased $673.4 million, or 22%, compared with September 30, 2021. Commercial and industrial loans increased approximately $2.8 million, or 2% on an annualized basis, during the third quarter of 2022 compared with June 30, 2022, commercial real estate loans increased $19.6 million, or 4% on an annualized basis, while agricultural loans increased $4.1 million, or 4% on an annualized basis. During the third quarter of 2022 compared with June 30, 2022, retail loans increased $7.2 million, or 4% on an annualized basis.

The increase at September 30, 2022 compared with September 30, 2021 was largely due to the acquisition of CUB and to organic loan growth from throughout the Company's existing market areas partially offset by a decrease in PPP loans. There were no PPP loans outstanding at September 30, 2022 compared with PPP loans, net of deferred fees, of $0.6 million at June 30, 2022 and $68.0 million at September 30, 2021.

             
End of Period Loan Balances   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   9/30/2021
(dollars in thousands)            
             
Commercial & Industrial Loans   $ 644,284   $ 641,496   $ 566,769
Commercial Real Estate Loans     1,923,794     1,904,235     1,528,493
Agricultural Loans     401,608     397,524     349,321
Consumer Loans     370,335     366,322     299,000
Residential Mortgage Loans     346,347     343,166     269,406
    $ 3,686,368   $ 3,652,743   $ 3,012,989
             
Net PPP Loans (included in Commercial & Industrial Loans above)   $   $ 598   $ 68,047
             

The Company’s allowance for credit losses totaled $44.7 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $45.0 million at June 30, 2022 and $37.8 million at September 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.21% of period-end loans at September 30, 2022 compared with 1.23% at June 30, 2022 and 1.26% of period-end loans at September 30, 2021.

The Company adopted ASU No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326) ("CECL") on January 1, 2020. The Company added $9.4 million to the allowance for credit losses in conjunction with the closing of the CUB acquisition on January 1, 2022 related to the CUB loan portfolio. Of the increase in the allowance for credit losses for the CUB portfolio, $6.3 million was recorded through the provision for credit losses on "Day 1" under the CECL model.

Under the CECL model, certain acquired loans continue to carry a fair value discount as well as an allowance for credit losses. As of September 30, 2022, the Company held net discounts on acquired loans of $6.6 million which included $2.8 million related to the CUB loan portfolio.

Non-performing assets totaled $13.8 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $15.1 million at June 30, 2022 and $18.6 million at September 30, 2021. Non-performing assets represented 0.22% of total assets at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.23% at June 30, 2022 and 0.34% at September 30, 2021. Non-performing loans totaled $13.8 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $15.1 million at June 30, 2022 and $18.4 million at September 30, 2021. Non-performing loans represented 0.37% of total loans at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.41% at June 30, 2022 and 0.61% at September 30, 2021.

           
Non-performing Assets          
(dollars in thousands)          
  9/30/2022   6/30/2022   9/30/2021
Non-Accrual Loans $ 13,054   $ 13,921   $ 18,434
Past Due Loans (90 days or more)   726     1,161    
Total Non-Performing Loans   13,780     15,082     18,434
Other Real Estate           112
Total Non-Performing Assets $ 13,780   $ 15,082   $ 18,546
           
Restructured Loans $   $   $ 106
           

September 30, 2022 total deposits declined $139.3 million, or 10% on an annualized basis, compared to June 30, 2022 and increased $981.4 million, or 21%, compared with September 30, 2021. A competitive market driven by rising interest rates was a contributing factor to the decline in total deposits during the third quarter of 2022 compared with June 30, 2022. The increase in total deposits at September 30, 2022 compared with September 30, 2021 was largely attributable to the CUB acquisition.

             
End of Period Deposit Balances   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   9/30/2021
(dollars in thousands)            
             
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits   $ 1,755,065   $ 1,745,067   $ 1,453,197
IB Demand, Savings, and MMDA Accounts     3,381,082     3,503,789     2,762,328
Time Deposits < $100,000     248,455     263,798     214,359
Time Deposits > $100,000     189,739     200,954     163,067
    $ 5,574,341   $ 5,713,608   $ 4,592,951
             

Results of Operations Highlights – Quarter ended September 30, 2022

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 totaled $24,596,000, or $0.83 per share, an increase of 2% on a per share basis compared with the second quarter 2022 net income of $23,747,000, or $0.81 per share, and an increase of 2% on a per share basis compared with the third quarter 2021 net income of $21,486,000, or $0.81 per share.

                                     
Summary Average Balance Sheet                  
(Tax-equivalent basis / dollars in thousands)                  
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended
    September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
                                     
    Principal
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate		   Principal
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate		   Principal
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate
Assets                                    
Federal Funds Sold and Other                                    
Short-term Investments   $ 402,006   $ 2,053   2.03 %   $ 606,488   $ 1,232   0.81 %   $ 391,814   $ 141   0.14 %
Securities     1,848,165     12,955   2.80 %     1,875,202     12,625   2.69 %     1,645,522     9,198   2.24 %
Loans and Leases     3,676,862     43,251   4.67 %     3,649,466     40,058   4.40 %     3,055,926     35,538   4.62 %
Total Interest Earning Assets   $ 5,927,033   $ 58,259   3.91 %   $ 6,131,156   $ 53,915   3.52 %   $ 5,093,262   $ 44,877   3.51 %
                                     
Liabilities                                    
Demand Deposit Accounts   $ 1,738,237           $ 1,740,592           $ 1,409,841        
IB Demand, Savings, and                                    
MMDA Accounts   $ 3,477,902   $ 3,131   0.36 %   $ 3,622,748   $ 1,113   0.12 %   $ 2,737,358   $ 663   0.10 %
Time Deposits     451,390     466   0.41 %     492,453     436   0.36 %     395,114     476   0.48 %
FHLB Advances and Other Borrowings     143,548     1,229   3.39 %     145,705     1,120   3.08 %     190,252     1,149   2.40 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   $ 4,072,840   $ 4,826   0.47 %   $ 4,260,906   $ 2,669   0.25 %   $ 3,322,724   $ 2,288   0.27 %
                                     
Cost of Funds           0.32 %           0.17 %           0.18 %
Net Interest Income       $ 53,433           $ 51,246           $ 42,589    
Net Interest Margin           3.59 %           3.35 %           3.33 %
                                     

During the third quarter of 2022, net interest income, on a non tax-equivalent basis, totaled $51,698,000, an increase of $2,101,000, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2022 net interest income of $49,597,000 and an increase of $10,411,000, or 25%, compared to the third quarter of 2021 net interest income of $41,287,000.

The increase in net interest income during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to an increase in the Company's net interest margin. The increase in net interest income during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021 was primarily attributable to an improved net interest margin, a higher level of earning assets driven largely by the CUB acquisition and deposit growth which led to a higher level of securities investment, which was partially mitigated by a lower level of PPP loan fee recognition.

The tax equivalent net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 3.59% compared with 3.35% in the second quarter of 2022 and 3.33% in the third quarter of 2021. The improvement in the net interest margin during the third quarter of 2022 was largely attributable to increased market interest rates resulting in improved yields on earning assets. The Company's net interest margin and net interest income in all periods presented has been impacted by fees recognized as a part of the PPP and accretion of loan discounts on acquired loans. The impact of the PPP fees and accretion of loan discounts was lower in the third quarter of 2022 compared with both the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021.

Fees recognized on PPP loans through net interest income totaled $46,000 during the third quarter of 2022, $264,000 during the second quarter of 2022 and $4,111,000 during the third quarter of 2021. The fees recognized related to the PPP was immaterial to the net interest margin in the third quarter of 2022, contributed approximately 2 basis points to the net interest margin on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2022, and 32 basis points in the third quarter of 2021. Accretion of loan discounts on acquired loans contributed approximately 7 basis points to the net interest margin in the third quarter of 2022, 10 basis points in the second quarter of 2022 and 4 basis points in the third quarter of 2021. Accretion of discounts on acquired loans totaled $1,099,000 during the third quarter of 2022, $1,528,000 during the second quarter of 2022 and $516,000 during the third quarter of 2021.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $350,000 compared with a provision for credit losses of $300,000 in the second quarter of 2022 and a negative provision for credit losses of $2,000,000 during the third quarter of 2021. The negative provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2021 was largely due to a decline in certain adversely criticized assets, improvement in the agricultural loan sector and improvement in certain pandemic-related stressed sectors for which the Company had provided significant levels of allowance for credit losses during 2020.

Net charge-offs totaled $682,000, or 7 basis point on an annualized basis, of average loans outstanding during the third quarter of 2022 compared with $347,000, or 4 basis points on an annualized basis, of average loans during the second quarter of 2022 and compared with $197,000, or 3 basis point, of average loans during the third quarter of 2021.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, non-interest income totaled $14,097,000, a decline of $1,083,000, or 7%, compared with the second quarter of 2022 and a decline of $1,459,000, or 9%, compared with the third quarter of 2021.

             
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended
Non-interest Income   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   9/30/2021
(dollars in thousands)            
             
Wealth Management Fees   $ 2,376   $ 2,642   $ 2,690
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts     3,014     2,871     2,017
Insurance Revenues     1,995     2,254     2,007
Company Owned Life Insurance     416     894     493
Interchange Fee Income     4,054     4,167     3,339
Other Operating Income     1,365     1,225     2,595
Subtotal     13,220     14,053     13,141
Net Gains on Sales of Loans     854     1,049     2,197
Net Gains on Securities     23     78     218
Total Non-interest Income   $ 14,097   $ 15,180   $ 15,556
             

Wealth management fees declined $266,000, or 10%, during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 and declined $314,000, or 12%, compared with the third quarter of 2021. The decline during the third quarter of 2022 compared with both the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of declines in the overall equity markets.

Service charges on deposit accounts increased $143,000, or 5%, during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 and increased $997,000, or 49%, compared with the third quarter of 2021. The increase during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 was attributable to increased deposit customer activity. The increase during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021 was the result of the CUB acquisition as well as increased deposit customer activity.

Company owned life insurance declined $478,000, or 53%, during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 and declined $77,000, or 16%, compared with the third quarter of 2021. The decline in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of death benefit claims received during the second quarter of 2022.

Interchange fee income declined $113,000, or 3%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 and increased $715,000, or 21%, compared with the third quarter of 2021. The increase in the level of fees during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021 was largely related to the CUB acquisition as well as increased card utilization by customers.

Other operating income increased $140,000, or 11%, during the third quarter of 2022 compared with second quarter of 2022 and declined $1,230,000 or 47% compared with the third quarter of 2021. The decline during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the same period of the prior year was primarily attributable to the net gain of approximately $1.4 million related to the sale of two branch office locations during the third quarter of 2021 .

Net gains on sales of loans declined $195,000, or 19%, during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 and declined $1,343,000, or 61%, compared with the third quarter of 2021. The decline in the third quarter of 2022 compared with both periods was largely related to a lower volume of loans sold and lower pricing levels. Loan sales totaled $40.9 million during the third quarter of 2022 compared with $52.5 million during the second quarter of 2022 and $69.7 million during the second quarter of 2021.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, non-interest expense totaled $34,716,000, a decline of $985,000, or 3%, compared with the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of $2,272,000, or 7%, compared with the third quarter of 2021.

             
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended
Non-interest Expense   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   9/30/2021
(dollars in thousands)            
             
Salaries and Employee Benefits   $ 19,751   $ 20,384   $ 17,274
Occupancy, Furniture and Equipment Expense     3,685     3,772     3,453
FDIC Premiums     477     465     383
Data Processing Fees     2,712     2,460     2,006
Professional Fees     1,188     1,573     1,357
Advertising and Promotion     1,215     1,027     897
Intangible Amortization     897     957     661
Other Operating Expenses     4,791     5,063     6,413
Total Non-interest Expense   $ 34,716   $ 35,701   $ 32,444
             

Salaries and benefits declined $633,000, or 3%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 and increased $2,477,000, or 14%, compared with the third quarter of 2021. The decline in salaries and benefits during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to benefit costs associated with certain employee retirements during the second quarter of 2022. The increase in salaries and benefits during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021 was largely related to the salaries and benefit costs for the CUB employee base and a higher number of full time equivalent employees.

Data processing fees increased $252,000, or 10%, during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 and increased $706,000, or 35%, compared with the third quarter of 2021. The increase during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 was largely driven by costs associated with enhancements to the Company's digital banking systems. The increase in data processing fees during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the same period of the prior year was in part attributable to the CUB acquisition and additionally related to continued data system enhancements.

Professional fees declined $385,000, or 24%, in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 and declined $169,000, or 12%, compared with the third quarter of 2021. The decline during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 was largely attributable to a decline in professional fees associated with the CUB acquisition and various other professional fee expenses that were incurred in the second quarter of 2022.

Other operating expenses declined $272,000, or 5%, during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 and declined $1,622,000, or 25%, compared with the third quarter of 2021. The decline in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was largely attributable to a decline in acquisition-related costs. The decline during the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021 was primarily attributable to the establishment of a $3,050,000 settlement reserve for a lawsuit challenging the Company’s assessment of overdraft fees for certain debit card transactions during the third quarter of 2021. Partially offsetting this decline were increased operating costs related to the acquisition of CUB.

About German American

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 78 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 14 counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that, by their nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. Actual results and experience could differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, those discussed in this press release. Factors that could cause actual experience to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in this press release include:

  1. the unknown future direction of interest rates and the timing and magnitude of any changes in interest rates;
  2. changes in competitive conditions;
  3. the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of asset/liability management strategies or of mergers and acquisitions and other business initiatives and strategies;
  4. changes in customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices;
  5. changes in fiscal, monetary and tax policies;
  6. changes in financial and capital markets;
  7. potential deterioration in general economic conditions, either nationally or locally, resulting in, among other things, credit quality deterioration;
  8. the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations and financial condition;
  9. our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program administered by the Small Business Administration;
  10. capital management activities, including possible future sales of new securities, or possible repurchases or redemptions by German American of outstanding debt or equity securities;
  11. factors driving impairment charges on investments;
  12. the impact, extent and timing of technological changes;
  13. potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities;
  14. litigation liabilities, including related costs, expenses, settlements and judgments, or the outcome of matters before regulatory agencies, whether pending or commencing in the future;
  15. actions of the Federal Reserve Board;
  16. the possible effects of the replacement of the London Interbank Offering Rate (LIBOR);
  17. the impact of the current expected credit loss (CECL) standard;
  18. changes in accounting principles and interpretations;
  19. potential increases of federal deposit insurance premium expense, and possible future special assessments of FDIC premiums, either industry wide or specific to German American’s banking subsidiary;
  20. actions of the regulatory authorities under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Act and other possible legislative and regulatory actions and reforms;
  21. impacts resulting from possible amendments or revisions to the Dodd-Frank Act and the regulations promulgated thereunder, or to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rules and regulations;
  22. the continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration and payment of cash dividends;
  23. with respect to the merger with CUB, the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including anticipated cost savings and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies, unexpected credit quality problems of the acquired loans or other assets, or unexpected attrition of the customer base of the acquired institution or branches; and
  24. other risk factors expressly identified in German American’s filings with the SEC.

Such statements reflect our views with respect to future events and are subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity of German American. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. It is intended that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
           
Consolidated Balance Sheets
           
  September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
ASSETS          
Cash and Due from Banks $ 70,660     $ 111,904     $ 54,617  
Short-term Investments   303,133       415,136       394,871  
Investment Securities   1,701,981       1,822,088       1,696,578  
           
Loans Held-for-Sale   10,418       9,171       15,361  
           
Loans, Net of Unearned Income   3,682,516       3,649,369       3,009,260  
Allowance for Credit Losses   (44,699 )     (45,031 )     (37,798 )
Net Loans   3,637,817       3,604,338       2,971,462  
           
Stock in FHLB and Other Restricted Stock   15,106       15,259       13,048  
Premises and Equipment   111,098       111,341       89,649  
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets   190,812       191,611       128,275  
Other Assets   218,880       190,855       111,889  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,259,905     $ 6,471,703     $ 5,475,750  
           
LIABILITIES          
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $ 1,755,065     $ 1,745,067     $ 1,453,197  
Interest-bearing Demand, Savings, and Money Market Accounts   3,381,082       3,503,789       2,762,328  
Time Deposits   438,194       464,752       377,426  
Total Deposits   5,574,341       5,713,608       4,592,951  
           
Borrowings   146,015       144,885       186,389  
Other Liabilities   44,848       38,781       46,271  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   5,765,204       5,897,274       4,825,611  
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Common Stock and Surplus   416,249       415,851       302,228  
Retained Earnings   387,510       369,673       336,647  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)   (309,058 )     (211,095 )     11,264  
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   494,701       574,429       650,139  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,259,905     $ 6,471,703     $ 5,475,750  
           
END OF PERIOD SHARES OUTSTANDING   29,485,121       29,483,045       26,546,100  
           
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE(1) $ 10.31     $ 13.02     $ 19.66  
           
 
(1)Tangible Book Value per Share is defined as Total Shareholders' Equity less Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets divided by End of Period Shares Outstanding.


GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
                     
Consolidated Statements of Income
                     
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
INTEREST INCOME                  
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 43,128   $ 39,987   $ 35,483     $ 122,050   $ 105,091  
Interest on Short-term Investments   2,053     1,232     141       3,565     329  
Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities   11,343     11,047     7,951       32,450     21,974  
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME   56,524     52,266     43,575       158,065     127,394  
                     
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Interest on Deposits   3,597     1,549     1,139       6,475     3,850  
Interest on Borrowings   1,229     1,120     1,149       3,387     3,445  
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE   4,826     2,669     2,288       9,862     7,295  
                     
NET INTEREST INCOME   51,698     49,597     41,287       148,203     120,099  
Provision for Credit Losses   350     300     (2,000 )     5,850     (8,500 )
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   51,348     49,297     43,287       142,353     128,599  
                     
NON-INTEREST INCOME                  
Net Gain on Sales of Loans   854     1,049     2,197       3,324     6,417  
Net Gain on Securities   23     78     218       473     1,493  
Other Non-interest Income   13,220     14,053     13,141       41,668     36,585  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   14,097     15,180     15,556       45,465     44,495  
                     
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Salaries and Benefits   19,751     20,384     17,274       63,223     51,454  
Other Non-interest Expenses   14,965     15,317     15,170       55,354     41,286  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   34,716     35,701     32,444       118,577     92,740  
                     
Income before Income Taxes   30,729     28,776     26,399       69,241     80,354  
Income Tax Expense   6,133     5,029     4,913       11,831     15,489  
                     
NET INCOME $ 24,596   $ 23,747   $ 21,486     $ 57,410   $ 64,865  
                     
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.83   $ 0.81   $ 0.81     $ 1.95   $ 2.44  
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.83   $ 0.81   $ 0.81     $ 1.95   $ 2.44  
                     
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING   29,484,394     29,483,848     26,545,868       29,457,396     26,534,044  
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING   29,484,394     29,483,848     26,545,868       29,457,396     26,534,044  


GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
                       
      Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
      September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
        2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
EARNINGS PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
  Annualized Return on Average Assets     1.53 %     1.43 %     1.58 %     1.16 %     1.63 %
  Annualized Return on Average Equity     16.77 %     15.87 %     13.05 %     11.92 %     13.53 %
  Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity(1)     24.87 %     23.29 %     16.23 %     16.95 %     16.97 %
  Net Interest Margin     3.59 %     3.35 %     3.33 %     3.35 %     3.34 %
  Efficiency Ratio(2)     51.41 %     53.75 %     55.80 %     59.70 %     55.17 %
  Net Overhead Expense to Average Earning Assets(3)     1.39 %     1.34 %     1.33 %     1.60 %     1.30 %
                       
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                    
  Annualized Net Charge-offs to Average Loans     0.07 %     0.04 %     0.03 %     0.05 %     0.02 %
  Allowance for Credit Losses to Period End Loans     1.21 %     1.23 %     1.26 %        
  Non-performing Assets to Period End Assets     0.22 %     0.23 %     0.34 %        
  Non-performing Loans to Period End Loans     0.37 %     0.41 %     0.61 %        
  Loans 30-89 Days Past Due to Period End Loans     0.31 %     0.26 %     0.12 %        
                       
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET & OTHER FINANCIAL DATA                    
  Average Assets   $ 6,440,580     $ 6,637,969     $ 5,437,467     $ 6,605,076     $ 5,297,013  
  Average Earning Assets   $ 5,927,033     $ 6,131,156     $ 5,093,262     $ 6,101,184     $ 4,941,567  
  Average Total Loans   $ 3,676,862     $ 3,649,466     $ 3,055,926     $ 3,664,506     $ 3,094,214  
  Average Demand Deposits   $ 1,738,237     $ 1,740,592     $ 1,409,841     $ 1,739,389     $ 1,352,519  
  Average Interest Bearing Liabilities   $ 4,072,841     $ 4,260,906     $ 3,322,724     $ 4,179,344     $ 3,258,929  
  Average Equity   $ 586,744     $ 598,440     $ 658,634     $ 642,326     $ 639,283  
                       
  Period End Non-performing Assets(4)   $ 13,780     $ 15,082     $ 18,546          
  Period End Non-performing Loans(5)   $ 13,780     $ 15,082     $ 18,434          
  Period End Loans 30-89 Days Past Due(6)   $ 11,445     $ 9,350     $ 3,745          
                       
  Tax Equivalent Net Interest Income   $ 53,433     $ 51,246     $ 42,589     $ 153,147     $ 123,616  
  Net Charge-offs during Period   $ 682     $ 347     $ 197     $ 1,285     $ 561  
                       
(1 ) Average Tangible Equity is defined as Average Equity less Average Goodwill and Other Intangibles.        
(2 ) Efficiency Ratio is defined as Non-interest Expense divided by the sum of Net Interest Income, on a tax equivalent basis, and Non-interest Income.        
(3 ) Net Overhead Expense is defined as Total Non-interest Expense less Total Non-interest Income.        
(4 ) Non-performing assets are defined as Non-accrual Loans, Loans Past Due 90 days or more, and Other Real Estate Owned.        
(5 ) Non-performing loans are defined as Non-accrual Loans and Loans Past Due 90 days or more.        
(6 ) Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing.                    

For additional information, contact:
D. Neil Dauby, President and Chief Executive Officer
Bradley M Rust, Sr. EVP, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
(812) 482-1314


Primary Logo

