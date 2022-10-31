Lowell Farms Inc. Welcomes Summer Frein and Ann Lawrence to Board of Directors

California-based cannabis leader adds accomplished executives to company leadership team

SALINAS, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF), a California-born innovator in cannabis cultivation and maker of the legendary brand Lowell Smokes, has named Summer Frein and Ann Lawrence to its board of directors.



Ms. Frein currently serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of Turning Point Brands. Her oversight includes brand management, creative services, e-commerce, business intelligence, marketing services, and consumer insights. Prior to joining Turning Point Brands, Summer held a variety of senior leadership roles – across sales, digital strategy, marketing, and strategy and business development – over the course of 15 years at Cronos Group and Altria Group, Inc. As General Manager of Cronos Group, USA, she was responsible for implementing and defining the strategy and execution across all areas of the business including sales strategy, marketing, and operations. She has also held a number of senior level roles at Altria, where she led the cannabis research and investment strategy within the Strategy and Business Development Group.

“Lowell Farms’ continued success in this ultra-competitive industry is a testament to its leadership, and it is an honor to serve alongside Mr. Allen and the rest of the board,” says Ms. Frein. “I look forward to contributing my expertise and perspective, as I am confident the company has its brightest and best days ahead, with new markets to enter and new customers to reach.”

Ms. Lawrence is a widely respected executive and attorney currently serving as the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of a Southern California collection of cannabis companies comprising a distribution company and two popular retail dispensaries: The Rose Collective and The Farmacy Westwood, both of which are long-term customers of Lowell Farms Inc. Her extensive experience in California’s cannabis industry includes leadership in the areas of retail, branding, manufacturing, cultivation, and distribution, along with an expertise with California’s unique regulatory and compliance challenges. Throughout her career, Ms. Lawrence has built multiple retail storefronts in Los Angeles’ competitive cannabis space that have consistently outperformed the market and maintained consistent success and excellence. She designed operational efficiencies for boutique cannabis brands, and has personal experience as the owner of various cannabis brands. She is also the Chief Executive Officer of a centralized distribution facility that focuses on growing local brands and managing retail stores in Southern California by providing distribution, logistical, and consulting support to retailers, helping them to compete and succeed.

“As an industry leader, Lowell Farms is meeting the moment and embracing its role as a catalyst for change,” says Ms. Lawrence. “There is much work to be done when confronting the challenges posed by over-regulation and outdated perceptions of cannabis, so it’s an honor to serve on this board and seize the opportunity to play an active role in the company’s ongoing success.”

Ms. Frein and Ms. Lawrence will begin their tenures on the board of directors effective immediately.

“In our search to fill the openings on our board, we immediately identified Summer and Ann as two of the most accomplished and forward-thinking executives in our industry, with unmatched insight into California’s cannabis economy and informed ideas that will ensure Lowell Farms can grow responsibly in our home state and beyond,” says Lowell Farms Inc. Chairman of the Board George Allen. “With these new additions, we are well-positioned to continue developing best-in-class original products for our customers, while working behind-the-scenes to achieve greater transparency and fairness in this tightly regulated market.”

The addition of Ms. Frein and Ms. Lawrence follows the departure of Stephanie Harkness and Bruce Gates from the Lowell Farms Inc. board. Mr. Gates will continue to serve the board as an observer.

“We want to thank Stephanie and Bruce for their invaluable contributions to Lowell Farms over the years,” says Mr. Allen. “We are incredibly grateful to them for helping us achieve and maintain our position in the market, and we wish them both the best in their future pursuits.”

ABOUT LOWELL FARMS INC.

Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF) (the “Company”) is a California-based cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. Lowell Farms grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant, and prides itself on using sustainable materials – from seed to sale – to produce an extensive portfolio of award-winning originals, including Lowell Herb Co, House Weed, MOON, and Kaizen, for licensed retailers statewide.

