Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 283,643 in the last 365 days.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.08 per share

/EIN News/ -- OAK RIDGE, N.C., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights as of and for the Three Months ended September 30, 2022

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.59 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, down 16 cents, or 21.3%, from the comparable 2021 period.
  • Annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity of 12.35% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 16.40% for the same period in 2021.
  • Tangible book value per common share of $18.67 as of September 30, 2022, down 0.3%, or $0.05, from $18.72 as of September 30, 2021.
  • Through September 30, 2022, the Bank has recognized almost 100% of the unamortized fees and associated costs on $80.0 million of first and second round Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
  • Period end total loans excluding PPP loans of $436.0 million, up 6.19% (8.27% annualized), or $26.3 million, from $410.6 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Period end total loans of $436.3 million, up 1.55% (2.07% annualized), or $26.3 million, from $429.7 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Period end allowance for loan losses of $4.9 million, up 31.6%, from $3.8 million on December 31, 2021.
  • Nonperforming assets of $871,000, down 70.8% from $2.9 million on December 31, 2021.
  • Period end deposits of $482.3 million, down 5.3%, or $26.2 million from $509.3 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Named to American Banker magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts. The ranking is based on a company’s three-year average return on average equity (ROAE) through December 31, 2021. This is the sixth consecutive year the Company has been part of this prestigious list.
  • Ranked #10 among all banks and #5 among North Carolina banks in SBA 7(a) loans approved by the SBA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, reported, “I am extremely pleased with our continued strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2022 despite the reduction in the bank’s PPP income in 2022. Our team has shown great resilience and performance as we navigate the changing economic and social environment, with the Company producing greater than double digit return on equity for the last six consecutive quarters. Additionally, our ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets declined from 0.51% on December 31, 2021, to 0.15% on September 30, 2022.”

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock is payable on December 5, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 18, 2022. “We are pleased to pay another quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”

As of September 30, 2022, the Bank’s Community Bank Leverage Ratio was 10.8%, up from 10.2% as of December 31, 2021. Stockholders’ equity on September 30, 2022, was $50.5 million, down 1.6% from $51.3 million on December 31, 2021, due to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss in 2022.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, net interest income was $5.4 million and $5.3 million, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the annualized net interest margin was 4.10% compared to 3.94% for the same period in 2021, an increase of 16 basis points. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income was $16.2 million, compared to $16.0 million during the same period in 2021. The annualized net interest margin was 3.94% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 4.00% for the same period in 2021, a decrease of six basis points.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $160,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, with a recovery of provision for loan losses of $135,000 for the same period in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $141,000, with a recovery of provision for loan losses of $247,000 for the same period in 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.11% on September 30, 2022, compared to 0.87% on December 31, 2021. The increase in the allowance for loan losses in 2022 was partly the result of the Company increasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model due to the declining overall economic outlook. Nonperforming assets represented 0.15% of total assets on September 30, 2022, compared to 0.51% on December 31, 2021.

Noninterest income totaled $987,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared with $919,000 for the same period in 2021, an increase of $68,000 or 7.4%. The biggest contributors to the increase were gains on sales of SBA loans (not PPP loans) of $203,000 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $56,000 for the same period in 2021; and other service charges, fees, and income of $134,000 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $63,000 for the same period in 2021. Partially offsetting these increases was a $182,000 gain on sale of investment securities for the three months ended September 30, 2021, with no gain on sale of investment securities in the comparable period in 2022. Noninterest income totaled $3.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared with $2.2 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $900,000 or 40.9%. The biggest contributor to the increase was gains on sales of SBA loans (not PPP loans) of $718,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, with gains of $56,000 in the comparable period in 2021. Additionally, Income from Small Business Investment Company totaled $170,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, with no such income in the comparable period in 2021.

Noninterest expense totaled $4.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $500,000, or 13.1%, from the same period in 2021. The increase was partly due to higher employee salaries which increased by $511,000 compared to the prior year period, partly due to annual merit increases effective November 1, 2021, higher 2022 commissions, and the absence of the Cares Act Employer Retention Credit in 2022. Additionally, other expenses increased $154,000 compared to the prior year period partly due to increased expenses related to SBA lending, insurance expenses, annual license fees, and appraisal fees. Noninterest expense totaled $12.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.7 million, or 15.1%, from 2021. The increase was partly due to higher employee salaries which increased by $1.4 million compared to the prior year period, partly due to annual merit increases effective November 1, 2021, higher 2022 commissions, and the absence of the Cares Act Employer Retention Credit in 2022. Additionally, other expenses increased $154,000 compared to the prior year period partly due to increased annual license fees and director fees.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc., and Bank of Oak Ridge
At Bank of Oak Ridge, we pride ourselves on knowing your name when you walk through our door. Whether in-person or through our digital offerings, managing your financial well-being is easy, safe, and convenient. We are the longest-running employee-owned community bank in the Triad and have served community members, local businesses, and non-profit organizations since 2000. Learn more about what makes Bank of Oak Ridge the Triad’s community bank by visiting one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, High Point, Summerfield & Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Awards & Recognitions | Best Bank in the Triad | Triad’s Top Workplace Finalist | 2016 Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Business Ethics | Triad’s Healthiest Employer Winner

Banking for Business & Personal | Mobile & Online Banking | Worldwide ATM | Debit, Credit + Rewards | Checking, Savings & Money Market | Loans + SBA | Mortgage | Insurance | Wealth Management

Let’s Talk | 336.644.9944 | www.BankofOakRidge.com | Extended Hours at all Triad Locations

Forward-looking Information This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the Company’s markets, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectability of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, and (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.  
Consolidated Balance Sheets    
As of September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (Audited)
(Dollars in thousands)      
    2022     2021
Assets          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 12,137   $ 8,998
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   11,945     79,086
Total cash and cash equivalents   24,082     88,084
Securities available-for-sale   86,324     46,948
Securities held-to-maturity   325     387
Restricted stock, at cost   1,726     1,324
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,944 and
$3,756 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively   431,351     425,900
Property and equipment, net   9,372     9,907
Accrued interest receivable   2,124     1,842
Bank owned life insurance   6,075     6,014
Right-of-use assets – operating leases   1,287     1,594
Other assets   6,288     4,921
Total assets $ 568,954   $ 586,921
           
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity  
         
Liabilities        
Deposits          
Noninterest-bearing $ 123,362   $ 116,525
Interest-bearing 358,921     392,754
Total deposits 482,283     509,279
Short-term borrowings   10,000     -
Long-term borrowings   485     683
Junior subordinated notes – trust preferred securities   8,248     8,248
Subordinated debentures   9,893     9,863
Lease liabilities – operating leases   1,287     1,594
Accrued interest payable   294     110
Other liabilities   5,999     5,816
Total liabilities 518,489     535,593
           
Stockholders’ equity      
Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;
2,702,370 and 2,672,620 issued and outstanding  
at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively   26,077     25,532
Retained earnings   27,166     22,815
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (2,778 )   2,981
Total stockholders’ equity   50,465     51,328
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 568,954   $ 586,921

 


Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,  
  2022 2021   2022   2021  
Interest and dividend income  
Loans and fees on loans $ 5,197 $ 5,471   $ 15,735 $ 16,787      
Interest on deposits in banks   172   11     370   21      
Restricted stock dividends   21   19     57   59      
Interest on investment securities   689   330     1,454   1,014      
Total interest and dividend income   6,079   5,831     17,616   17,881      
Interest expense                  
Deposits   222   304     715   1,027      
Short-term and long-term debt   268   209     696   855      
Total interest expense   490   513     1,411   1,882      
Net interest income   5,589   5,318     16,205   15,999      
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses   160   (135 )   141   (247 )    
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   5,429   5,453     16,064   16,246      
Noninterest income                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   151   135     437   390      
Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans   48   67     181   199      
Insurance commissions   124   112     350   321      
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration loans   203   56     718   56      
Debit and credit card interchange income   306   283     891   829      
Income from Small Business Investment Company   -   -     170   -      
Gain on sale of investment securities   -   182     -   182      
Income earned on bank owned life insurance   21   21     60   63      
Other service charges, fees, and income   134   63     259   208      
Total noninterest income   987   919     3,066   2,248      
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries   2,219   1,708     6,575   5,198      
Employee benefits   267   265     817   830      
Occupancy   281   271     828   800      
Equipment   237   284     732   829      
Data and item processing   411   500     1,265   1,375      
Professional and advertising   252   296     837   724      
Stationery and supplies   19   42     80   139      
Impairment loss on securities   13   -     13   28      
Telecommunications   112   91     323   281      
FDIC assessment   110   48     217   141      
Other expense   469   315     1,216   865      
Total noninterest expense   4,390   3,820     12,903   11,210      
Income before income taxes   2,026   2,552     6,227   7,284      
Income tax expense   421   539     1,257   1,495      
Net income and income available to common stockholders $ 1,605 $ 2,013   $ 4,970 $ 5,789      
Basic and diluted income per common share $ 0.59 $ 0.75   $ 1.84 $ 2.17      
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding   2,702,370   2,672,620     2,696,026   2,667,405      


Selected Financial Data September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021     June 30, 2021  
Return on average common stockholders' equity1   12.35 %   13.52 %   13.07 %   15.70 %   16.40 %   14.71 %
Tangible book value per share $ 18.67   $ 18.77   $ 18.63   $ 19.20   $ 18.72   $ 17.93  
Return on average assets1   1.08 %   1.11 %   1.14 %   1.36 %   1.41 %   1.20 %
Net interest margin1   4.10 %   3.66 %   4.07 %   3.65 %   3.94 %   3.79 %
Efficiency ratio   66.76 %   68.93 %   65.10 %   69.73 %   63.08 %   62.80 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.15 %   0.14 %   0.16 %   0.51 %   0.50 %   0.55 %

1Annualized


Contact: Skylar Mearing, Director of Marketing
Phone: 336.644.4840


Primary Logo

You just read:

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.08 per share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.