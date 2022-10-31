Submit Release
Human Remains Discovered in Florence County, Wis.

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating human skeletal remains discovered in Florence County, Wis. on Friday, October 28, 2022.

 

During the morning of Friday, October 28, 2022, a hunter came across human skeletal remains in a rural wooded area in Florence County, Wis. Forensic experts responded to the scene and determined the unidentified human skeletal remains belong to an adult female. Ongoing investigative efforts are being conducted to identify the remains and further the investigation. At this time there is no indication the remains match a known missing person from the greater Florence County, Wis., area.

 

If you or anyone you know may have any information to assist in this investigation, please call DCI and leave a message on the tipline at 1-888-317-2426.

 

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Florence County Coroner’s Office, and numerous other law enforcement agencies and medical professionals.

 

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.

