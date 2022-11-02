Leah Jean Announces Upcoming LP ‘Creatures In The Room’

Leah Jean - Creatures In The Room (Album Artwork) Leah Jean - Press Photo (1) Leah Jean - Press Photo (2)

While reckoning with depression & anxiety, Leah Jean created art in the midst of chaos to share the most profound revelations from her journey of self-discovery

With over ten years of jazz guitar training and a penchant for indie bedroom pop production, Leah Jean harnesses a one-of-a-kind sound.” — Music Mecca Magazine

NASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leah Jean is an Indie/Folk artist from Nashville, TN whose music has a very distinctive touch because it combines the warmth of country with lo-fi/experimental elements and the sophisticated melodies of jazz. The songwriter has just announced a new studio album, ‘ Creatures In The Room ,’ that will release on December 2, 2022. Produced by Van Isaacson and Sam Roller at Lovegrove Studios in Nashville, this release comes after a string of successful singles highlighting Jean’s unique style and ability to make music that feels incredibly personal but also catchy and easy to relate to.Jean focuses on creating lyrics that are immersive, portraying her experiences while also connecting with her audience.While her style embodies the timeless tone of country and Americana, there’s another side to her music, which allows soul and jazz influences to shine through.‘Creatures In The Room’ instantly sounds like a classic record. The eleven original songs on the album explore many personal and existential topics. The dark and moody single “Stalker” deals with the pain of depression and anxiety, while Jean’s cover of Kacey Musgraves’ “Slow Burn” highlights her love of Americana and Pop music. With every song, Jean set out to explore a new idea or theme. From relationships and expectations (“Electric Blue”) to losing friends (“Friend Like You”) and matters of the heart (“Mirror”), this album is one of the artist’s most personal projects to date. Not only are the lyrics emotionally eloquent, but the instrumentals also do their part. The jazz-inspired chords that drive the guitar arrangements add a unique flavor to the Americana footprint of the album; the mesmerizing soundscapes allow the audience to empathize with the content of every song. Fans of artists as diverse as Gillian Welch, Ani DiFranco, Stevie Nicks, The 1975, Lianne La Havas, Francis Moon, and Phoebe Bridgers are sure to connect with Jean’s latest studio effort, ‘Creatures In The Room.’Pre-Save ‘Creatures In The Room’ Here Connect with Leah Jean on social media @leahjeanmusic, and do not miss out on her songs currently available on all major digital streaming platforms. Jean’s full LP, ‘Creatures In The Room,’ will be available to stream everywhere from December 2, 2022. Fans in Nashville and surrounding areas are invited to the official album release party at sometimes. in Madison, TN on December 2nd at 8:00 pm.For more information or press inquiries, contact Natalie Bailey at Lady Savage Management & PR, (615) 955-1022, natalie@ladysavagemanagement.com###

Leah Jean - Stalker (Official Music Video)