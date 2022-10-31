Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 282,905 in the last 365 days.

Settlement for unauthorized irrigation in Skagit Valley benefits salmon

Department of Ecology News Release - Oct. 31, 2022

OLYMPIA – 

Skagit Valley Farm has agreed to pay $138,500 toward salmon restoration efforts in the Skagit area as part of a settlement agreement with the Washington Department of Ecology over unauthorized irrigation.

In April, Ecology issued a $267,000 penalty jointly to Acme Properties LLC, Junior Farms LLC, and Skagit Farmland LLC, also known as Skagit Valley Farm, for unauthorized irrigation of 348 acres of vegetable crops in the lower Skagit and Samish watersheds. Since then, Skagit Valley Farm has taken steps to obtain new water rights, changed its existing water rights, and halted non-permitted water use.

The reduced penalty amount will fund salmon recovery efforts by the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group, a nonprofit that works with landowners, Tribes, local governments and conservation groups. Ecology has the authority to accept or reject proposed projects under the settlement.

You just read:

Settlement for unauthorized irrigation in Skagit Valley benefits salmon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.