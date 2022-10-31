ZetrOZ Partners With Michigan Self-Insurers Association to Educate on Sustained Acoustic Medicine for Workplace Injury Healing

ZetrOZ's sam®️ technology promotes soft tissue healing, helping patients return to work sooner and preventing more severe injuries; the only FDA-cleared home-use multi-hour ultrasound stimulator.

/EIN News/ -- TRUMBULL, Conn., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZetrOZ Systems presented to the Michigan Self-Insurers Association 2022 Fall Conference on Oct. 27 about how the ZetrOZ sam® wearable ultrasound device helps patients return to work more quickly after soft-tissue injuries and prevents more severe injuries from occurring.

ZetrOZ Systems has partnered with the organization of self-insured employers on ways to educate businesses on how to prevent and respond to workplace accidents and injuries. The sam® device has been shown in more than 30 clinical studies to deliver significant improvement in joint function, increased pain reduction, and improved vasodilation - all of which ultimately contribute to accelerated healing and increasing integrity of recovered soft tissue. The sam® product line is also shown to mitigate pain from soft-tissue injuries in the upper neck and back, shoulder conditions, and knee osteoarthritis.

"sam® is already helping thousands of lives daily, and we're honored to be partnering alongside MSIA and the self-insured businesses in Michigan to provide effective treatment for workplace injuries," said Dr. George Lewis, CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "It's incredibly important to us to help treat workers' injuries, relieve pain, improve long-term outcomes, and ultimately, get people back to work sooner."

Statistics show a need for better care for the workforce, particularly at self-insured workplaces. American workers experienced 2.1 million injuries in 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and 82% of workers at large firms were covered by self-funded insurance plans in 2021.

There also is a need for effective pain relief without potentially addictive and dangerous medications. The United States spends about $1 trillion on opioid use disorder and fatal opioid overdoses (2018, Centers for Disease Control and Council of Economic Advisors). Innovations like the sam®x1 pain relief ultrasound device provide wireless, long-duration ultrasound therapy for injury healing and pain relief without medication.

The Michigan Self-Insurers' Association [MSIA] is a non-profit organization founded in 1952 that has worked tirelessly over the last 70 years to educate self-insured employers on workers' compensation issues. With the goal of reducing and ultimately preventing workplace accidents and injuries, MSIA and sam® are uniquely aligned to empower workers with the tools and resources to protect themselves and their livelihoods.

MSIA's Board of Managers includes DTE, Meijer, Marathon Oil, and representation from many other self-insured employers, and the organization has been a proud partner of Kids' Chance of Michigan since 2013.

"Our sam® product portfolio offers patients a way to mitigate and reduce workplace injury and pain without resorting to opioids or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, which have shown to potentially harm more than they help. Now, these hard-working men and women have a chance to safely and properly heal in the comfort of their own homes," Lewis said.

To learn more, visit zetrozsystems.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine and developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on proprietary medical technology of +46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of sam®, a product line designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions. To learn more, visit zetrozsystems.com.

Contact Information:

Buse Kayar

buse@newswire.com



Related Images











Image 1: ZetrOZ Systems









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment