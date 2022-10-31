Submit Release
ReWalk Robotics to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022

/EIN News/ -- MARLBOROUGH, Mass. BERLIN, Germany and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern time.

Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Lawless, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Time 8:30 A.M EST
Toll free (U.S.) 1-833-630-1956
International (U.S) 1-412-317-1837
Germany 0800-6647650
Israel 1-80-9212373
Access Code Please request to be connected to ReWalk Robotics Ltd. call
Webcast (live and replay) https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/guz9jm9p
under the ‘Investors’ section'.

        
The archived webcast will be available via the following link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/guz9jm9p or through the 'Investors' section' on www.rewalk.com

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke.  ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

ReWalk® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel and the Unites States. 

Investor Contact:
Michael Lawless

Chief Financial Officer
ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
T: +1 508-281-7274
E: investorrelations@rewalk.com

 


