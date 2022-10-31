Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 282,808 in the last 365 days.

NANOBIOTIX to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- PARIS and Cambridge, Mass., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANOBIOTIX (Euronext : NANO –– NASDAQ: NBTX – the ‘‘Company’’), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today announced that Laurent Levy, co-founder and chairman of the executive board, and Bart Van Rhijn, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference at 5:00 PM GMT/12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

The fireside chat will be webcast live from the events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for at least 30 days following the event.

About NANOBIOTIX
Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The company is leveraging its proprietary nanoparticle platform, including its lead product candidate, radiotherapy activated NBTXR3, to develop a pipeline of therapeutic options designed to enhance local and systemic control of solid tumors with an initial focus on the treatment of head and neck cancers.

For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at www.nanobiotix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Nanobiotix  

Communications Department
Brandon Owens
VP, Communications
+1 (617) 852-4835
contact@nanobiotix.com
Investor Relations Department
Kate McNeil
SVP, Investor Relations
+1 (609) 678-7388
investors@nanobiotix.com

  
Media Relations  
FR – Ulysse Communication
Pierre-Louis Germain
+ 33 (0) 6 64 79 97 51
plgermain@ulysse-communication.com
Global – LifeSci Advisors
Ligia Vela-Reid
+44 (0) 7413825310
Lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com 		 



Primary Logo

You just read:

NANOBIOTIX to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.