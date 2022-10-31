As part of the reauthorizations of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA VI) and the Biosimilar User Fee Act (BsUFA II), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) committed to reporting quarterly updates on the progress made towards hiring goals for fiscal years (FY) 2018-2022. Tables will be added for each FY (2018-2022) below and updated quarterly.

Note: FDA updated the methodology for reporting this data in FY19 to more accurately meet the commitment.

For more information on Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) and Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) net hiring data in addition to what is reported under PDUFA VI and BsUFA II, see CDER & CBER Net Hiring Data.

FY22 Hiring Goals

The tables below represent the outstanding hiring goals from FY22 for PDUFA VI and BsUFA II and FDA’s completion percentage of those hiring goals as of September 30, 2022.

PDUFA VI FY 2022 Hiring Goals Q1

Hires* (12/18/2021) Q2

Hires* (03/26/2022) Q3

Hires (06/18/2022) Hires* (09/30/2022) Total Percentage complete Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) 9 0 2 1 2 5 56% Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Other FDA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% TOTAL Full Time Equivalents (FTEs) 9 0 2 1 2 5 56%

*A hire is defined as someone who has been confirmed as on board by the date indicated in a full-time position at the noted Center. While some hires are recruited from outside the Center/FDA, in some cases a hire can also be a current Center/FDA employee who is changing positions within the agency.

Remaining Hires from FY21

The tables below represent the outstanding hiring goals from FY21 for PDUFA VI and BsUFA II and FDA’s completion percentage of those hiring goals as of September 30, 2022.

PDUFA VI FY 2021 Hiring Goal Total Hires (as of 09/30/2022) Percentage complete Center for Drug

Evaluation and

Research (CDER) 17 17 100%

FY21 Hiring Goals

The tables below represent the outstanding hiring goals from FY21 for PDUFA VI and BsUFA II and FDA’s completion percentage of those hiring goals as of March 26, 2022.

PDUFA VI FY 2021 Hiring Goals Q1

Hires* (12/19/2020) Q2

Hires (03/27/2021) Q3

Hires (06/19/2021) Q4

Hires (09/30/2022) Total Percentage complete Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) 17 2 3 3 6 14 82% Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) 1 0 0 0 1 1 100% Other FDA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% TOTAL Full Time Equivalents (FTEs) 18 2 3 3 7 15 83%

Remaining Hires from FY20

The tables below represent the outstanding hiring goals from FY20 for PDUFA VI and BsUFA II and FDA’s completion percentage of those hiring goals as of September 30, 2022.

PDUFA VI FY 2020 Hiring Goal Total Hires (as of 09/30/2022) Percentage complete Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) 45 44 98% Other FDA* 6 6 100%

FY20 Hiring Goals

PDUFA VI FY 2020 Hiring Goals Q1

Hires* (12/21/19) Q2

Hires (03/28/20) Q3

Hires (6/20/20) Q4

Hires** (09/30/20) Total Percentage complete Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) 45 0 8 11 18 37 82% Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) 7 5 0 0 2 7 100% Other FDA 6 1 0 0 3 4 67% TOTAL Full Time Equivalents (FTEs) 58 6 8 11 23 48 83%

**Q4 updated to reflect through 09/30/20

Remaining Hires from FY19

The tables below represent the hiring goals from FY19 for PDUFA VI and BsUFA II and FDA’s completion percentage of those hiring goals as of September 30, 2022.

PDUFA VI FY 2019 Hiring Goal Total Hires (as of 09/30/2022) Percentage complete Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) 60 58 97% Other FDA* 6 6 100%

FY19 Hiring Goals

PDUFA VI FY 2019 Hiring Goals Q1

Hires* Q2

Hires* Q3

Hires (06/22/19) Q4

Hires (09/28/19) Total Percentage complete Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) 60 20 6 7 7 40 67% Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) 8 8 0 0 0 8 100% Other FDA** 6 0 0 0 3 3 50% TOTAL Full Time Equivalents (FTEs) 74 28 6 7 10 51 69%

**Please note for FY19 Hiring Goals: 4 positions from “Other FDA” were reallocated to CDER.

Remaining Hires from FY18

The tables below represent the hiring goals from FY18 for PDUFA VI and BsUFA II and FDA’s completion percentage of those hiring goals as of September 26, 2020.

PDUFA VI FY 2018 Hiring Goal Total Hires Percentage complete Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) 45 45 100% BSUFA II FY 2018 Hiring Goal Total Hires Percentage complete Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) 15 15 100%

FY18 Hiring Goals

PDUFA VI FY 2018 Hiring Goals Q1

Hires* Q2

Hires Q3

Hires** Q4

Hires Total Percentage Complete Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) 45 3 1 12 21 37 82% Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) 16 11 0 5 0 16 100% Other FDA*** 10 1 3 2 4 10 100% TOTAL Full Time Equivalents (FTEs) 71 15 4 19 25 63 89%

BSUFA II FY 2018 Hiring Goals Q1 Hires Q2 Hires Q3 Hires** Q4 Hires Total Percentage Complete CDER 15 1 1 2 4 8 53% CBER 0 0 0 0 0 0 OTHER FDA 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL FTE 15 1 1 2 4 8 53%

**As of June 30, 2018

***Please note, 2 FTE’s from “Other” FDA were reallocated to CDER.