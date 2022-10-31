Report Highlights Economic Impact of Urban Trees in Maine

Submit Release
October 31, 2022
Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA, ME - Project Canopy, the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's urban and community forestry program, announced findings from the recently published and ground-breaking economic analysis of urban forestry. Published by the Northeast-Midwest State Foresters Alliance (NMSFA), the study revealed that Maine's urban and community forestry industry contributes an estimated $410 million to the economy annually and directly supports nearly 4,000 jobs. Further conclusions show that trees cover 44.9% of Maine's most populous communities and save $83.8 million annually by removing air pollutants, reducing stormwater, and carbon sequestration.

"Sustainable management of urban trees is vital to maintaining and growing the urban forestry sector of our economy," stated Maine State Forester Patty Cormier. "I encourage everyone to read the results of this study and discover the real value and critical importance of urban trees."
"It is great to know the economics of urban forestry in Maine," said Project Canopy Coordinator Jan Santerre. "Intrinsically, we know that trees in the places where we live and work do us good, but this economic impact report helps justify the public investment in planting and caring for trees in our communities, and we would love to see this investment grow."

The study, led by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource, includes economic impacts, employment statistics, industry outlook, and a resource valuation across the Northwest-Midwest region, including 20 states and Washington, DC. The report consists of regional- and state-level reports, accompanying factsheets, and methodology and is available on the NMSFA website.

