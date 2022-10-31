Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 282,776 in the last 365 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Announces Profitability for Third Quarter 2022 with EBITDAR of $5 Million and an EBITDA of $1 Million

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: NEO; JET.B: NEO; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) today reported third quarter 2022 financial results.

“GlobalX has reached profitability in its fourth full quarter of operations, as we had projected at the beginning of 2022. Within one year of commencing operations, GlobalX operated seven (7) fully crewed aircraft during the quarter which resulted in a 77% increase in revenue compared to Q2 2022, an EBITDAR(1) of $5 million, EBITDA(1) of $1 million and positive net income of $163,631. Our reaching profitability is the direct result of the tremendous efforts of our 360 team members as we have expanded our charter operations throughout North and South America, as well as the Caribbean. We look forward to the addition of another A321 in Q4, as well as the planned completion of our cargo certification, subject to FAA and DOT approvals, and the entry into service of our first two A321 freighters,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

For the third quarter 2022, GlobalX reported a net profit of $163,631, or $0.002 per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the third quarter 2022, adjusting for share based compensation expenses of $69,715, was $233,346, an adjusted net profit of $0.003 per diluted share.

Total operating revenues for the third quarter 2022 were $30.8 million, an 886% increase compared to the third quarter of 2021: our first operational quarter. This increase was driven by a full quarter of operations compared to Q3 2021 and an increase of the number of available aircraft from two to seven. In addition, GlobalX sold 3,951 block hours in Q3 representing an 85% increase over the number of block hours sold in Q2 2022.

Cost Performance

Total GAAP operating expense for the third quarter increased 258% compared to the third quarter 2021, to $29.9 million. These increases were primarily driven by additional aircraft and number of block hours operated.

Liquidity

GlobalX ended the quarter with $7.8 million in cash and restricted cash, an increase of $2.4 million from the end of Q2 2022. GlobalX also reported a $4.2 million reduction in the net cash used in operating activities.

Outlook

Guidance items provided in this release are based on Company’s current estimates and are not a guarantee of future performance. GlobalX reaffirms its prior guidance of over $90 million in annual revenue for 2022 as management believes the fourth quarter will build on Q3 results. Q4 will also see the expected launch of cargo operations with the delivery of our first two A321F aircraft in addition to two additional passenger aircraft, all subject to final DOT and FAA approvals.

(1) Refer below to the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information.

Conference Call/Webcast Detail

GlobalX will be hosting a webinar on November 1st, 2022 to provide a business update and discuss the Q3 results after market close.

When: Nov 1, 2022 04:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Global Crossing Airlines - Q3 2022 Earnings Release & Management Update

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a6jyGhVUSYOeGtwOeVSGSQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

For more information, please contact:

Ryan Goepel, Chief Financial Officer
Email: ryan.goepel@globalxair.com
Tel: 786.751.8503



GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    September 30,
2022 		    December 31, 2021  
    (Unaudited)        
Current Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 2,875,901     $ 5,241,716  
Restricted cash   $ 4,933,714     $ 2,752,285  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance   $ 1,453,984     $ 745,646  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   $ 2,170,078     $ 848,490  
Total Current Assets   $ 11,433,677     $ 9,588,137  
Property and equipment, net   $ 1,669,749     $ 618,883  
Finance leases, net   $ 2,741,063     $  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   $ 24,677,532     $ 22,668,308  
Deferred costs and other assets   $ 9,400,590     $ 6,198,338  
Total Assets   $ 49,922,611     $ 39,073,666  
             
Current liabilities            
Accounts payable   $ 6,673,457     $ 3,574,186  
Accrued liabilities   $ 5,173,713     $ 2,704,169  
Deferred revenue   $ 4,782,831     $ 1,995,090  
Customer deposits   $ 2,284,000     $ 1,264,502  
Due from related parties   $     $ 197,558  
Current portion of notes payable   $ 1,573,000     $ 1,573,000  
Current portion of operating leases   $ 6,165,322     $ 3,393,497  
Current portion of finance leases   $ 317,423     $  
Total current liabilities   $ 26,969,746     $ 14,702,002  
Other liabilities            
Note payable   $ 4,184,188     $  
Long-term operating leases   $ 20,102,218     $ 20,042,343  
Long-term financial leases   $ 2,148,431     $  
Other liabilities   $ 83,498     $ 83,491  
Total other liabilities   $ 26,518,335     $ 20,125,834  
Commitments and Contingencies            
Equity (Deficit)            
Common stock - $.001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 52,573,938 and 51,237,876 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021   $ 52,574     $ 51,237  
Additional paid-in capital   $ 30,025,791     $ 26,456,900  
Retained deficit   $ (33,643,835 )   $ (22,262,307 )
Total stockholders’ equity (Deficit)   $ (3,565,470 )   $ 4,245,830  
Total Liabilities and Equity (Deficit)   $ 49,922,611     $ 39,073,666  



GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30, 2022     September 30, 2021     September 30, 2022     September 30, 2021  
Operating Revenue   $ 30,790,240     $ 3,123,946     $ 64,612,231     $ 3,123,946  
Operating Expenses                        
Salaries, Wages, & Benefits     7,712,688       2,558,017       20,829,632       5,048,218  
Aircraft Fuel     7,764,761       834,313       15,402,450       998,331  
Maintenance, materials and repairs     1,218,221       232,400       3,373,396       454,635  
Depreciation and amortization     193,620       7,100       296,830       15,484  
Contracted ground and aviation services     4,631,741       623,637       10,674,340       806,033  
Travel     1,078,854       327,997       3,204,172       391,320  
Insurance     947,342       481,678       2,713,791       1,424,400  
Aircraft Rent     3,957,508       1,083,260       11,151,412       1,914,041  
Other     2,489,530       2,232,978       7,464,756       5,000,740  
Total Operating Expenses     29,994,265       8,381,380       75,110,779       16,053,202  
Operating Income/(Loss)     795,975       (5,257,434 )     (10,498,548 )     (12,929,256 )
Non-Operating Expenses (Income)                        
Loss (Gain) on Warrant Valuation                       2,650,772  
Unrealized Loss (Gain) on Financial Instruments           82,529       (15 )     (73,037 )
Equity method investment activity           (20,478 )           (20,478 )
Interest Expense (Income)     632,344       (56,065 )     882,990       27,081  
Total Non-Operating Expenses     632,344       5,986       882,975       2,584,338  
Loss from continuing operations     163,631       (5,263,420 )     (11,381,523 )     (15,513,594 )
Income from Discontinued Operations                       177,706  
Loss before income taxes     163,631       (5,263,420 )     (11,381,523 )     (15,335,888 )
Income tax expense                        
Net Income (Loss)     163,631       (5,263,420 )     (11,381,523 )     (15,335,888 )
Other comprehensive loss                        
Foreign currency translation adjustments           (164,738 )           (164,738 )
Comprehensive loss     163,631       (5,428,158 )     (11,381,523 )     (15,500,626 )
Loss per share:                        
Basic   $ 0.00     $ (0.10 )   $ (0.22 )   $ (0.35 )
Diluted   $ 0.00     $ (0.10 )   $ (0.22 )   $ (0.35 )
Weighted average number of shares outstanding     52,569,481       50,431,295       51,776,833       43,572,925  
Fully diluted shares outstanding     76,507,900       50,431,295       51,776,833       43,572,925  



GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.
STATEMENTS OF CONDENSED STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)

    Common Stock Number of Shares     Amount     Common Stock Subscribed     Additional Paid in Capital     Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss     Retained Deficit     Total  
                                           
Beginning – January 1, 2021     28,938,060     $ 28,938     $ 452,269     $ 2,264,966     $     $ (2,443,794 )   $ 302,379  
Issuance of shares – private placement     8,064,517       8,064       (212,073 )     4,773,698                   4,569,689  
Issuance of shares – warrants and options exercised     1,050,740       1,051       (100,000 )     517,759                   418,810  
Issuance of shares – RSUs     40,000       40             (40 )                  
Share based compensation on stock options or RSUs                       120,411                   120,411  
Loss for the period                                   (5,974,924 )     (5,974,924 )
Ending – March 31, 2021     38,093,317     $ 38,093     $ 140,196     $ 7,676,794     $     $ (8,418,718 )   $ (563,635 )
Issuance of shares – private placement     7,537,313     $ 7,537             9,992,462                   9,999,999  
Issuance of shares – warrants and options exercised     4,474,138       4,474       (140,196 )     3,807,067                   3,671,345  
Share based compensation on stock options or RSUs                       164,574                   164,574  
GEM warrants write-off                       3,475,379                   3,475,379  
Loss for the period                                   (4,097,544 )     (4,097,544 )
Ending – June 30, 2021     50,104,768     $ 50,104     $     $ 25,116,276     $     $ (12,516,262 )   $ 12,650,118  
Issuance of shares – warrants and options exercised     357,999     $ 358             89,142                   89,500  
Share based compensation on stock options or RSUs                       280,903                   280,903  
Loss for the period                                   (5,263,420 )     (5,263,420 )
Other comprehensive income                             (164,738 )           (164,738 )
Ending – September 30, 2021     50,462,767     $ 50,462     $     $ 25,486,321     $ (164,738 )   $ (17,779,682 )   $ 7,592,363  
                                           
Beginning – January 1, 2022     51,237,876     $ 51,237     $     $ 26,456,900     $     $ (22,262,307 )   $ 4,245,830  
Issuance of shares – warrants and options exercised     20,700       21             9,909                   9,930  
Warrants issued                       2,130,642                   2,130,642  
Share based compensation on stock options or RSUs                       382,612                   382,612  
Loss for the period                                   (4,779,502 )     (4,779,502 )
Ending – March 31, 2022     51,258,576     $ 51,258     $     $ 28,980,063     $     $ (27,041,809 )   $ 1,989,512  
Issuance of shares – warrants and options exercised     1,305,362       1,306             633,006                   634,312  
Share based compensation on stock options or RSUs                       343,007                   343,007  
Loss for the period                                   (6,765,657 )     (6,765,657 )
Ending – June 30, 2022     52,563,938     $ 52,564     $     $ 29,956,076     $     $ (33,807,466 )   $ (3,798,826 )
Issuance of shares – warrants and options exercised     10,000       10                               10  
Share based compensation on stock options or RSUs                       69,715                   69,715  
Income for the period                                   163,631       163,631  
Ending – September 30, 2022     52,573,938     $ 52,574     $     $ 30,025,791     $     $ (33,643,835 )   $ (3,565,470 )



GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

    For The Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
    2022     2021  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES            
Net loss from continuing operations   $ (11,381,523 )   $ (15,513,594 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:            
Depreciation     296,830       15,484  
Bad debt expense     94,893        
Loss on warrant revaluation           2,650,772  
Amortization of debt issue costs     389,301        
Amortization of operating lease right of use assets     3,381,624       817,900  
Share-based payments     795,334       565,888  
Foreign exchange (gain) loss     3,753       (73,037 )
Changes in assets and liabilities            
Accounts receivable     (803,231 )     (55,706 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (1,321,588 )     (377,087 )
Accounts payable     3,095,518       2,409,236  
Accrued liabilities and other liabilities     6,248,347       1,324,177  
Operating lease obligations     (2,559,147 )     (389,985 )
Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations     (1,759,889 )     (8,625,952 )
Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinuing operations           177,706  
Net cash used in operating activities     (1,759,889 )     (8,448,246 )
             
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES            
Purchases of property and equipment     (1,124,712 )     (506,016 )
Deferred costs and other assets     (3,350,867 )     (1,394,700 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (4,475,579 )     (1,900,716 )
             
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES            
Payments to related party     (197,558 )     (196,792 )
Principal repayments on finance leases     (321,140 )      
Deferred finance fee           226,006  
Other liabilities           31,221  
Proceeds on issuance of shares     644,251       18,878,080  
Common stock subscribed           (218,238 )
Notes payable     5,925,529        
Net cash provided by financing activities – continuing operations     6,051,082       18,720,277  
Net cash provided by financing activities – discontinued operations           (31,416 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     6,051,082       18,688,861  
             
Net increase (decrease) in cash     (184,386 )     8,339,899  
             
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of the period     7,994,001       548,690  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of the period   $ 7,809,615     $ 8,888,589  
             
Non-cash transactions            
Right-of-use (ROU) assets acquired through operating leases   $ 5,390,848        
Equipment acquired through finance leases     2,815,432        
Warrants issued for debt (debt discount)     2,130,642        
Cash paid for            
Interest   $ 285,684     $ 27,306  
Taxes   -     -  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted operating expenses, Adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted operating margin, Adjusted pre-tax income (loss), Adjusted pre-tax margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA And adjusted EBITDAR. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial information presented in this press release that is calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and these non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management believes that they supplement or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods.

Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures presented in the press release and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in the method of calculation and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The information below provides an explanation of certain adjustments reflected in the non-GAAP financial measures and shows a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures reported in this press release (other than forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Within the financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Per unit amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021  
Operating Income/(Loss)   $ 795,975   $ (5,257,434 )   $ (10,498,548 )   $ (12,929,256 )  

Depreciation and amortization		     193,620     7,100       296,830       15,484    

EBITDA 		    989,595     (5,250,334 )     (10,201,718 )     (12,913,772 )  

Aircraft Rent		     3,957,508     1,083,260       11,151,412       1,914,041    
EBITDAR   $ 4,947,103   $ (4,167,074 )   $ 949,694     $ (10,999,731 )  

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, European and Latin American markets. In 2022, GlobalX will enter ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter, subject to DOT and FAA approvals. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward looking statements” and “forward-looking information”, as defined under applicable United States and Canadian securities laws, concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s aircraft fleet size, the destinations that the Company intends to service, the expected delivery timelines for aircraft, future demand, increased block hours, future capacity estimates, future revenue expectations and entry into service of cargo operations.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX’s business model; GlobalX’s ability to accurately forecast demand; GlobalX will be able to successfully conclude definitive agreements for transactions subject to LOI; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the success of airline operations of GlobalX; GlobalX’s ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the Company has or will have sufficient aircraft to provide the service; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX’s business strategy; the future price of fuel, and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, risks related to supply chain and labor disruptions, failure to retain or obtain sufficient aircraft, domestic and international airline industry conditions, failure to conclude definitive agreements for transactions subject to LOI, the effects of increased competition from our market competitors and new market entrants, passenger demand being less than anticipated, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, risks associated with doing business in foreign countries, the ability of management to implement GlobalX’s operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labor disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; risks related to significant disruption in, or breach in security of GlobalX’s information technology systems and resultant interruptions in service and any related impact on its reputation; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. If GlobalX does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Crossing Airlines Announces Profitability for Third Quarter 2022 with EBITDAR of $5 Million and an EBITDA of $1 Million

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.