Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 282,772 in the last 365 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. to Participate in Investor Conferences in November 2022

The parent company of Five Star Bank is set to participate in the both the Hovde Group Financial Services Conference and the Piper Sandler East Coast Financial Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC, Courier Capital, LLC and HNP Capital, LLC, announced that it will participate in two upcoming conferences, including the Hovde Group Financial Services Conference taking place November 2-4, 2022, and the Piper Sandler East Coast Financial Services Conference on November 8-9, 2022.

Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one meetings with investors during both events and will be joined by W. Jack Plants II, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

In addition, Chief Administrative Officer Sean M. Willet will be presenting during the Hovde Group Financial Services Conference as part of a panel discussion, “FinTech Trends – Is Your Bank Positioned for Success?”

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC and HNP Capital, LLC. Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses through a network of more than 45 offices throughout Western and Central New York State and a commercial loan production office in Ellicott City (Baltimore), Maryland. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital, LLC and HNP Capital, LLC provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 650 individuals. The Company’s stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com

Investor and Media Contact:
Kate Croft
(716) 817-5159
klcroft@five-starbank.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Financial Institutions, Inc. to Participate in Investor Conferences in November 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.