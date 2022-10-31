Intellinetics Launches New Accounts Payable Automation Solution at Constellation Homebuilder Systems’ Build Smarter 2022 Conference

/EIN News/ -- IntelliCloud™ Payables Automation System fully automates AP process



COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc., (NYSE American: INLX), a provider of solutions and services that enable and accelerate digital transformation, is proud to announce its new product launch as a Presenter and Platinum sponsor at the Build Smarter 2022 Conference in Chicago from November 7-9, 2022.

Intellinetics will showcase its IntelliCloud™ Payables Automation System (IPAS) that automates the entire invoice-to-pay-to-reconciliation AP process. Intellinetics collaborated with Constellation HomeBuilder Systems to create a seamless AP automation module that is completely integrated with Constellation’s industry-leading NEWSTAR Enterprise ERP software for land developers and home builders. IPAS utilizes patented artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to eliminate the costly manual steps in GL-coding, workflows and approvals, data entry, and filing.

Matt Chretien, Chief Strategy Officer at Intellinetics, Inc. and industry experts Alana Tisch and Kevin Mathew of Colen Built Development, LLC will present A NEWSTAR Payables Automation Story where conference attendees can hear firsthand a “tales-from-the-road” story on the benefits of implementing the module including cost reductions, service improvements, strengthened compliance, and real-time dashboard views into data and documents.

“We are excited to share our story with the rest of the home builder community,” said Alana Tisch, Homebuilding Systems Implementation Manager at Colen Built Development, LLC. “When we implemented Constellation HomeBuilder Systems’ NEWSTAR Enterprise ERP software, it was an easy decision to select the IntelliCloud Payables Automation System for NEWSTAR. It’s totally integrated, cost-effective and fully supported for peace of mind.”

“We had the technology, experience, and tools that Constellation HomeBuilder Systems was looking for in a partner, in addition to the flexibility to provide exactly what they need for their customers,” said James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics. “This is the benefit of working with Intellinetics. We provide the software partnership and right business model that makes our clients’ lives easy, keeps their customers happy, and allows them to remain the leader in their industry. IPAS is a new enterprise-class software solution for Financial platforms that support very complex cost-accounting markets. New software expands our paths to market – especially with software partnerships like ours with Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, where we can embed our technology and scale customer acquisition as part of an ongoing process.”

Intellinetics, Inc. is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets, connecting documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the largest provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the home building software division of Constellation Software Inc., an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

