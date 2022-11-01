Gaining Access to Heated Pool Therapy for Better Physical Exercises

Offering Better Exercise Options Low Impact, In-Home, Soothing Warm Water Aquatic Therapy for a better life!

Warm water aquatic therapy has been growing in popularity as a viable prescription, but gaining access to a heated pool for therapy has been hard to come by.

ThermaPool is proud to announce an aggressive financing program to make accessing deep warm water available for those in need throughout the country. Includes various short-term and long-term options.” — ThermaPool

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having access to a heated therapy pool is not easy.

Warm water therapy is one of the oldest and most effective treatment options for people with physical disabilities. Warm water therapy has been used for hundreds of years by many cultures. The ancient Romans and Greeks bathed in hot springs for relaxation and to improve circulation. Hippocrates was a great believer in hot springs to heal sicknesses. Swiss monks were well known to use thermal water to treat sick people. The Japanese use hot springs to treat skin problems and relieve chronic pain. All around the world, the benefits of deep warm water therapy have been well-known for years. But it's popularity has been hindered by the lack of affordable availability.

Although this prescribed physical therapy medium has been gaining acceptance worldwide because of its unique buoyancy properties, doctors, orthopedic surgeons, physical therapists, and kinesiologists have been increasingly prescribing warm water physical therapy, despite the primary challenge for patients gaining affordable access daily. Affordable access for therapy pool users has to increase to counter the ever-increasing health insurance costs and other related medical expenses dogging the US economy.

Aquatic or water therapy provides a safe, effective environment to impact movement positively and increase the strength and function of ailing body parts. So the lack of availability for such a proven remedy is puzzling. Inarguably, many physical conditions and injuries are better treated while submerged in deep warm water, kept at therapeutic temperatures advised by a specialist, and under professional guidance.

Aquatherapy uses buoyancy to support a person's body weight, reducing the pain and stress placed on specific muscles and joints while enabling a greater range of mobility. Warm water also promotes muscle relaxation, calms the nerves, and increases blood flow to injured areas. Exercises performed in this therapeutic medium can also help a user function at levels not possible on land, without fear of falling - this, too, affords physical gains and positive reinforcement.

Daily access to deep warm water aquatic therapy boosts general conditioning and strength while providing less stressful exercise for many patients, from strained muscles, postoperative recovery, and back pain to total joint replacements. With an exponential benefit for both the patient and the medical industry, it boggles the mind why communities are not scrambling to make this more accessible and affordable.

The warmer water, typically present in a ThermaPool, will release stiffness, reduce pain and relax the mechanical stress on the soft tissue. The resistance provided by the water allows for gradual strength and stamina gains simply by performing movements such as; walking, leg-lifting, body rotation, and similar. Patients typically do more exercises than they could on land by decreasing body weight in the buoyancy provided by the water.

Stamina gains are increased by reduced joint and soft tissue stresses, allowing increased repetitions of exercises to provide healing benefits without the weight burden on another area of the body. By moving through a constant presence of warm water resistance, patients will gain more strength by utilizing all muscle groups with each exercise. Active water movement also challenges balance while providing a safe, supportive atmosphere.

The warm water in an at-home ThermaPool helps users relax and move with more flexibility and less pain, generally associated with dry-land exercises. It's a great way to begin building strength, endurance, and flexibility gradually and comfortably.

A doctor, surgeon, or physical therapy team can prescribe and guide a patient through a gentle exercise routine that will improve circulation, relieve pain and help a patient improve their range of motion if they can affordably gain access to deep warm water daily. The gravity-reducing environment of deep warm water can help to treat arthritis, multiple sclerosis, back or chronic pain, fibromyalgia, balance or walking problems, and various other conditions patients are suffering from, all while increasing the range of motion, strengthening muscles, and improving cardiovascular conditioning.

ThermaPool is proud to announce an aggressive financing program to make accessing deep warm water available for those in need throughout the country. This aggressive financing program includes various short-term and long-term lender options. Contact your ThermaPool specialist for all the available options to make it possible to heal faster and better.

Wheel-chair bound Bernadette Scarduzio exercises in ThermaPool