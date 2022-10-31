CPS Technologies Corp. Conference Call Notification

/EIN News/ -- NORTON, Mass., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq:CPSH) today released instructions for its third quarter 2022 investor conference call which will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 4:30 P.M. (Eastern). Michael McCormack, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended October 1, 2022.



About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions to this planet's problems.

