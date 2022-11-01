Cavco-Solitaire Homes Deal, Univ Class on Manufactured Home ‘Sabotage’ - James A Schmitz - Affordable Housing Potpourri

Cavco Industries (CVCO) Announces Planned Buyout of Manufactured Home Builder and Manufactured Housing Retailer Solitaire Homes. Official Statements, plus Information Beyond News Release Exclusively on Manufactured Home Pro News (MHProNews.com). 'For Affordable Housing for Lower Incomes Homes Must be Produced in a Factory' Says James A. "Jim" Schmitz Jr to Univ Class, 'It Took Years to Unravel Sabotage of Manufactured Housing,' Report and Exclusive Analysis on Manufactured Home Pro News (MHProNew “Most men appear never to have considered what a house is, and are actually though needlessly poor all their lives because they think that they must have such a one as their neighbors have." Henry David What Thoreau. All homes are modern manufactured home For facts in the context of the illustrations and two video interviews, see https://www.manufacturedhomelivingnews.com/saving-time-money-hassles-how-can-you-buy-a-manufactured-home-without-encountering-problems-pissed-consumer-video-interview-of-l-a-tony- Evidence-Minneapolis Federal Reserve Senior Researcher James Schmitz Jr and his colleagues made the point that the methods of monopolists can be subtle and difficult to detect. These quotations from cited sources about or within manufactured housing support the thesis.

Array of new reports on ManufacturedHomeProfessionalNews (MHProNews) spotlight or update issues related to the causes and cures of the affordable housing crisis

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Monopolies “exploit members of their own group." Monopoly members "Prevent[s] new enterprise from entering the field." "Seeks to consolidate power by destroying existing independent enterprise."” — Thurman Arnold, J.D., Antitrust Division, U.S. Department of Justice.

WINTER HAVEN , FL, USA , November 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The steady pace of consolidation of the manufactured housing industry is apparently continuing as Cavco Industries (CVCO) announced their intention to acquire longtime independent manufactured home producer Solitaire Homes. Solitaire Homes is a vertically integrated firm, which means that they both build manufactured homes and then sell them through their own network of manufactured housing retail sales centers. Official details from Cavco and Solitiare are provided plus additional information and analysis. These details are useful for investors, the public, or public officials and are found in the MHProNews report linked below.‘Affordable Homes for Lower Income Americans Must Be Produced in a Factory,’ said Minneapolis Federal Reserve Senior Researcher James A. “Jim” Schmitz, Jr. Schmitz’s university presentation said it took ‘Years to Unravel the Sabotage’ of the manufactured housing industry. More on that topic and related nuances are found in the report linked below.Schmitz's thesis, found in the link above, makes the point that those with a lower income must be able to have access to factory built homes.He then stresses that the most cost effective factory-built homes are HUD Code manufactured homes.With that background, arguably related research produced by two researchers for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is provided and unpacked in the recent report on Mobile Home and Manufactured Home Living News (MHLivingNews). It is entitled, "Affordable Housing, Conventional Housing, Mobile Home, Manufactured Home, and Modular Housing Conundrum – What U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Research Revealed." That eye opening research provided a complete HUD PD&R research plus additional information, an analysis and commentary found in the report linked below.When reading potent insights from the HUD PD&R report, or Schmitz's research, some may wonder why such insightful or revealing federal and independent research didn't get more attention? With that and other similar issues in mind, a new op-ed by investigative journalist Whitney Webb’s is provided by MHProNews. Webb's commentary focused on the promise and problems of independent news media. Webb’s insider viewpoints and evidence based op-ed, including a related analysis, are found via the following link.In this potpourri of affordable housing, manufactured home, and interconnected topics is an editorial by L. A. “Tony” Kovach. Kovach's new Masthead on MHProNews remarks on several examples of educating the next generation to the realities of modern manufactured housing and associated politics. Much of it is told through the lens of teenage Tamas Kovach. Specifically, how homeschoolers or the parents of public, private, and parochial education can make the best use of available resources and time. Viewing or attending debates, rallies, social, faith-based and public policy discussions - said papa Kovach - are ways to create a first hand understanding of the realities that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. or first U.S. President George Washington spoke and wrote about.Schmitz and his research colleagues at the Minneapolis Federal Reserve look at other harms beyond affordable housing. Among Democratic and Republican leaders, the issue and harms to most Americans that are caused by monopolistic behavior are increasingly being raised, noted reports by MHProNews. 