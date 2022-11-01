Ronn Torossian On Essential Social Media Elements for Companies

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before a company can start creating social media content, digital PR and social media marketing campaigns, it's important to create a strategy, figure out how the company will be monitoring the performance of its promotional efforts, and more.

Strategy

According to Ronn Torossian, the first step in any sort of social media effort a company utilizes is defining the goals that the company wants to achieve on social media platforms, and figuring out how social media platforms can help the company in achieving its overall business objectives. Some companies opt to use social media platforms to generate more organic website traffic, and increase their sales, while others tend to use it to raise more brand awareness. There are many different ways that companies can utilize social media platforms, and many different goals to fit those uses, which is why it's important for companies to first figure out what they want to do on social media, as well as which platforms they will be doing those things on. If a company is just starting out, it's best to focus on a couple of different platforms that the target audience already prefers to use instead of opting to utilize every single social media platform that is currently available to businesses. Then, the company will have to figure out the audiences it plans to target on the platforms, as well as the type of content it should be creating to be able to get the interest of that audience and generate engagement.

Monitoring

As a company starts growing the number of followers it has on social media platforms, there are going to be more and more conversations around that company on those platforms. People start leaving comments on the content that the company is sharing on those platforms, sending direct messages, and tagging the company in their own content. However, companies can even get mentioned on those platforms without their knowledge, which is why companies have to invest in social listening tools or platforms to be able to keep track of every single conversation regarding their business on social media platforms. Aside from social listening, companies will also have to keep track of how their social media efforts are performing throughout any sort of strategy or campaign, whether the company is actively creating and distributing new content, or simply participating in the content of others on the social media platforms. That means companies have to keep track of the engagement that they generate with their own content, if the company is distributing its own content on social media platforms, the number of mentions the company has generated over a specific period of time, the number of new followers, and even the number of people that have shared content on their own social media accounts, using the company's hashtags or tagging the company.

Ronn Torossian is Chairman of 5WPR.