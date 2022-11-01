Halloween Soul Therapy with HEM Incense

Keeping up with the true vibes of the Halloween season, HEM brings to you mysterious yet aromatic fragrances that add an extra edge to the celebrations.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES OF AMERICA, November 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trick or Treat…yes, It's that time of the year… celebrating the Celtic belief where lines blur between the living and dead. Halloween marks the start of the winter season as well as paves the way for the new year. Celebrated every year on 31st October, Halloween is resplendent with symbolic representation in the form of vibrant spooky costumes, scary stories, feasts, parties and more. Not to mention kids knocking on the doors and calling out “Trick or Treat”.Fragrance plays a vital role in any celebration. And Halloween is no exception! Keeping up with the true vibes of the Halloween season, HEM brings to you mysterious yet aromatic fragrances that add an extra edge to the celebrations. Some of the best fragrances that come from the HEM Stable are that of Pumpkin Pie, Cinnamon, Dragon's Blood & White SagePumpkin Pie IncenseA sweet aroma of fresh fruity pumpkin in top note, this is perfect for home fragrance. Very relevant to the Halloween season, Hem Incense sticks contain a mixture of naturally obtained ingredients that are blended together to offer you the best experience for every occasion. The Pumpkin is also known to have slight aphrodisiac qualities in it.Cinnamon IncenseCinnamon is known for its distinct aroma with a tinge of spice, calmness, and woody scent. It aligns with the feel of Halloween and its peculiar vibe. Moreover, the aura offers a pacifying effect on the mind with its earthy feel and captivating essence.Dragon's Blood IncenseUnlike the name, dragon's blood is known for its soft, pleasing smell. Named after its dark red colour, it has a sweet perfume that comforts your mind. It has relaxing, healing, and highly meditative effects on the human body. Dragon's blood is the best pick for aroma lovers who like getting into a meditative state of mind.White Sage IncenseQuite synonymous with its name, white sage incense sticks activate specific brain receptors. As per research, white sage aids in reducing pain, boosts your mood and reduces anxiety and stress. These create the ideal ambience while celebrating the fiery festival.It is time to rejoice in your energies, and feel lively as you welcome winter. With this magnificent season around, lighten these fantastic fragrant sticks to make your Halloween spiritually enlightening.The HEM Pumpkin Pie incense , Cinnamon incense , Dragon’s Blood incense and White Sage incense is available on