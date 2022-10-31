3air Partners With Ikigai Ventures and Joins the Ikigai Company Portfolio

Ikigai Ventures has partnered with 3air to grow the 3air ecosystem and help connect billions of users to Web3.

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, Arab Emirates, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikigai Ventures, a seed-stage venture fund of industry insiders, today announced a strategic partnership with 3air, the startup aiming to connect billions of users to Web3 by combining high-speed broadband Internet with a blockchain-based platform. Under this partnership, Ikigai Ventures will help grow 3air, ensuring underserved communities can truly be connected to the global economy, enabling more users to enter the blockchain and DeFi space.

What is 3air?

3air is a blockchain-based platform with the goal of bringing broadband connectivity and financial inclusion to the next billion users. Using proprietary K3 Last Mile technology, 3air delivers affordable, high-speed, and stable broadband internet, digital TV, and IP telephony to users. Once connected, 3air's blockchain platform empowers users to become financially independent with easy access to digital services, identity management, payments, credit lines, and micro-loans.

What the Partnership Enables

The partnership will help 3air's existing ecosystem bridge the gap between unconnected users and the global Web3 ecosystem. Through this partnership, more users will have access to a high-speed Internet subscription via a Connectivity NFT that can be shared, transferred, and used at any 3air-compatible location.

Once connected, 3air's blockchain platform offers users access to the Web3 world of NFTs and DeFi. Users can own unique digital identities, create wallets, access micro-loans, and participate in reward-generating activities.

Sandi Bitenc, CEO of 3air said the following:

"We're glad to be backed by Ikigai Ventures and join their portfolio. They willingly share their experience and network, make significant introductions and bring worldwide exposure to 3air. The support received from Ikigai is invaluable and we look forward to our journey together."

About Ikigai Ventures

Ikigai Ventures is a fund of industry insiders investing in early stage startups in gaming, e-sports, blockchain, fintech, and psychedelics. After creating and operating multiple international event franchises featuring over 10,000 companies from 5 core industries, Ikigai Ventures was created to help the best start-ups in their fields gain traction through their expert network.

Eman Pulis, Founder of SiGMA Group & Ikigai Ventures said the following:

"We are very excited to be working with 3air, and are confident that Sandi can drive this forward towards success. The project's platform is a game changer - and we believe the project has the potential to become an industry leader. We look forward to supporting it through our platform, both through our network and our shows."

3air Socials

