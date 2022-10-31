Submit Release
Media Advisory - 2021-22 Annual Report of the Office of the Correctional Investigator

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Correctional Investigator of Canada, Dr. Ivan Zinger, will hold a news conference to discuss issues in his 2021-22 Annual Report.  

Room 200
Sir John A. Macdonald Building
144 Wellington Street
Ottawa, Ontario 

Tuesday, November 1, 2022
11:00 am EST

Note: Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom, and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

