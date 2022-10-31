VERZENIO® (abemaciclib) Receives Positive Reimbursement Recommendation from Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) for Early Breast Cancer

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Lilly Canada announced today that the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) has issued their final reimbursement recommendation for VERZENIO® (abemaciclib) in early breast cancer.

CADTH recommends that VERZENIO in combination with endocrine therapy be reimbursed for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative, node-positive, early breast cancer at high risk of disease recurrence based on clinicopathological features and a Ki-67 score ≥20%. VERZENIO received a Notice of Compliance from Health Canada on January 12, 2022.

"This positive CADTH recommendation is an important step forward. Our organization supports many patients diagnosed at a younger age, who often have aggressive disease with a greater risk of recurrence. They want more effective tools in their toolbox that will help improve their chances against this challenging disease that's turned their life-plans upside-down, says MJ DeCoteau, Executive Director, ReThink Breast Cancer. "Verzenio as an option for those with HR+ HER2- breast cancer that is at a high risk of recurrence will give patients a tangible way to help treat their disease and maintain hope."

"This recommendation is an important step forward for the breast cancer community," says Cathy Ammendolea, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Canadian Breast Cancer Network. "It represents hope for so many who have been diagnosed with early breast cancers, living in fear of recurrence."

The CADTH recommendation is based on an evaluation of existing evidence from the phase III monarchE trial within the Ki-67 high patient population, as is aligned with the Health Canada approved indication.

Lilly Canada is pleased that the clinical evidence and benefit of VERZENIO have been recognized by CADTH for use in Canadians with high-risk early breast cancer, and looks forward to working with the provinces and all stakeholders to ensure timely access for those who need it.

Full details on the recommendation, including conditions for reimbursement, are available on the CADTH website.i

About the monarchE Study The efficacy of VERZENIO plus physician's choice of standard endocrine therapy was evaluated in monarchE is a global, randomized, open-label, two cohort, multicenter Phase 3 study in adult women and men with HR+ HER2-, node-positive resected EBC with clinical and pathological features consistent with a high risk of disease recurrence. A total of 5,637 patients were randomized (1:1) to receive two years of Verzenio 150 mg twice daily plus physician's choice of standard endocrine therapy, or standard endocrine therapy alone. Patients in both treatment arms were instructed to continue to receive adjuvant endocrine therapy for up to 5-10 years as recommended by their clinician. Cohort 1 enrolled patients with ≥4 positive axillary lymph nodes (ALN), or 1-3 positive ALN and either Grade 3 disease or tumor size ≥5 cm. Cohort 2 enrolled patients with 1-3 positive ALN and centrally determined Ki-67 score of ≥20%. The primary endpoint was IDFS in the ITT population (Cohorts 1 & 2). Secondary endpoints were IDFS in patients with high Ki-67 score (in the ITT population and in the Cohort 1 population), DRFS, overall survival, and safety.ii, iii

About Breast Cancer

Breast cancer has now surpassed lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, according to GLOBOCAN. The estimated 2.3 million new cases indicate that 1 in every 8 cancers diagnosed in 2020 is breast cancer. With approximately 685,000 deaths in 2020, breast cancer is the fifth-leading cause of cancer death worldwide.iv In 2021, 27,700 women were diagnosed with breast cancer in Canada. Breast Cancer represents 14% of all cancer deaths in Canada, and will account for 25% of all new cancer cases in women in 2022.v

About Early Breast Cancer and Risk of Recurrence

It is estimated that 90 per cent of all breast cancers are detected at an early stage and that approximately 70 per cent of all breast cancers are of the HR+ HER2- subtype.vi Although the prognosis for HR+ HER2- EBC is generally positive, 20 per cent of patients will experience recurrence potentially to incurable metastatic disease.vii Risk of recurrence is greatest within the initial two to three years post-diagnosis, particularly in patients with axillary lymph node-positive, high risk EBC.viii Factors associated with high risk of recurrence include: positive axillary lymph node status, large tumour size (≥5 cm), high tumour grade (Grade 3), and high rate of cellular proliferation [Ki-67 score (≥20%)].iii

Axillary lymph node-positivity means that cancer cells from the tumour in the breast have been found in the lymph nodes in the armpit area. Although the cancerous tumour located in the breast tissue may be removed through surgery, the presence of cancer cells in the lymph nodes signifies that there is a higher chance of the cancer returning and spreading because it shows that the cancerous cells have spread beyond the breast tissue.

About Verzenio® (abemaciclib)

VERZENIO is a targeted treatment known as a cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor, which is a non-chemotherapy oral tablet. Cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 are activated by binding to D-cyclins. In estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer cell lines, cyclin D1 and CDK4/6 promote phosphorylation of the retinoblastoma protein (Rb), cell cycle progression, and cell proliferation. VERZENIO works inside the cell to block CDK4/6 activity to help stop the growth of cancer cells, so that they may eventually die (based on preclinical studies). In vitro, continuous exposure to VERZENIO inhibited Rb phosphorylation and blocked progression from G1 to S phase of the cell cycle, resulting in senescence and apoptosis (cell death).

The full Canadian VERZENIO Product Monograph is available here.

References

