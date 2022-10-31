TASI® Bank Names Jesus H. Leon Guerrero to Lead San Diego Expansion

TASI® Bank, a community business bank based in San Francisco, has expanded into the San Diego market and has relocated Jesus H. Leon Guerrero, vice president/relationship manager, to cover the territory. TASI Bank (www.tasi.bank), a division of Bank of Guam®, has operated a branch in San Francisco's Financial District since 1982, and has total net assets of approximately $450 million.

"We have been thinking about the markets for a while," said Dave Joves, president of TASI Bank. "We are confident that we can duplicate our San Francisco model with a conservative approach. Because of our owners (Bank of Guam), we can look far down the road and take a steady approach to growth."

Added Leon Guerrero, "I am excited about bringing our small and medium-sized business and online banking services to San Diego. I've found the markets similar to the Bay Area, and potential customers are very interested in learning our unique story and what we can provide them."

Joves added, "While we have had a presence in Northern California for decades, we have developed a reputation and style that allows us to take advantage of technology and online services. Also, the heritage of our Bank of Guam ownership is beneficial. For instance, there are similarities between Guam, with its dependence on federal contracts and tourism, and San Diego, which also leans in that direction."

Leon Guerrero, a 10-year veteran of TASI Bank, also manages business in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

About TASI Bank

TASI® Bank (www.tasi.bank), headquartered in San Francisco's Financial District, has served a broad community of business and commercial customers since 1982. TASI Bank has recently expanded its service area into Southern California, adding customers in Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties. A maverick in community banking, the TASI Bank builds value for clients by being flexible and adaptive and providing the traditional services of a bank combined with online, fintech capabilities. A division of Bank of Guam®, TASI Bank encourages its staff to create and provide innovative products and services that meet customer needs. It defines its own success by the level of success that customers achieve. As a Minority Depository Institution (MDI) and an SBA Preferred Lender, it has the regulatory flexibility and the expertise to say "yes" to customers who may have been denied at other institutions.

