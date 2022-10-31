Advanced Persistent Threat Market

Rise in digital transformation across industries, and stringent compliance standards drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Advanced Persistent Threat Market Size Worth USD 30.9 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 20.5% : AMR ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Significantly increasing cyber-attacks including malware and APTs are expected to surge the demand for APT protection platforms across the world, which is further contributing to the Advanced Persistent Threat Market growth in the upcoming years.An Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) is a network attack in which cyber-criminals enter a computer or network and use it (its system) to conduct undetected operations. APT attacks are mostly directed at companies that handle highly secret data, such as governmental and financial institutions.

Cyber threats are not only affecting the productivity of businesses but also harming essential IT infrastructure and sensitive data of firms. There is a surge in the frequency of cyber crimes because of the quick growth of digital transactions across all industrial verticals. The market for cyber security goods and services is being driven by the rise in enterprise data breaches or data leaks. This increase is attributable to technologies such as Machine Learning (ML), which enable attackers to produce several variants of harmful code every day.

The global advanced persistent threat market share is segmented based on deployment mode, services, solutions, and region. By deployment mode, it is classified into cloud and on-premise. By services, it is classified into Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), endpoint protection, Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/ IPS), sandboxing, Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), forensic analysis and other.By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings of the Study

• Based on deployment mode, the on-premise sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the cloud sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

• Based on services, the managed services sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the professional services sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

• Based on solutions, the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the Next-generation Firewall (NGFW) sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

• Based on region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2021 and Asia-Pacific is projected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

