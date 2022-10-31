Children inciting change on environmental consciousness - through art

SPHEEHA Drawing and Painting Competition North America SPHEEHA Drawing and Painting Competition 2022

Young artists expressed climate issues, clean sustainable energy in form of drawing. Over 20000+ children participated across the globe.

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art is our universal language. By using it as a means of communication, SPHEEHA’s young artists create works rich with meaning and honesty, as it is with color and movement. Throughout history, art has influenced the economy, politics, and our society’s mindsets, shaping our lives and actions. Art is additionally a reflection of our society and culture, a much needed mirror to respond and reflect on our circumstances and current mindset. It is also an excellent way for children to express their feelings and emotions and when the expressions are coupled with environmental consciousness, it creates magic. These drawings from young children convey their messages through motifs, social statements, and depictions of their imaginative ideas.

SPHEEHA – which is a registered NGO in India working towards Environment protection & awareness with chapters across the world, recognized that to educate and make the future generations aware of Sustainable Development Goals including the concepts of environment conservation, climate change, agroecology and ecology protection, Drawing & Painting would be one the best learning aids. Hence it has been conducting Drawing and Painting competition for kids since 2006.

This year SPHEEHA Drawing and Painting competition was held in partnership with DEI (Deemed University) and in over 150 schools across the country earlier today (30th October). Over 20000 children in 400 locations participating across the globe, with students from every age group and they were allowed to use any form of mediums including digital drawings, supervised by SPHEEHA volunteers. The topics varied from Clean Energy to Environmental Sustainability to Water to Pollution and Agro-Ecology based on the category.

Most Revered Prof. Prem Saran Satsangi Sahab, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Education (a non-statutory body working as a think-tank for consensus building for Dayalbagh Educational Institutions) on the occasion of SPHEEHA's 17th Drawing & Painting competition noted the remarkable association between SPHEEHA, DEI (Deemed University) & Radhasoami Satsang Sabha, Dayalbagh. He was also pleased to observe that the Charity Commission for England & Wales has incorporated the Dayalbagh Radhasoami Satsang Association of Europe (DRSAE) as a Charitable Incorporated Organization (CIO); which gives recognition and credibility to the genuine charitable work being done by Dayalbagh Radhasoami Satsang Association of Europe.

SPHEEHA (a registered NGO in India) is proud to be associated with such an internationally accredited charitable organization.

Approximately 118 children from North America participated in the SPHEEHA’s Global art event. Children from Atlanta, New York, Boston, Calgary, Toronto & Raleigh gathered locally in-person and other locations attended virtually through Zoom. With participants as young as three months, this unique art event captured the ideas on clean environment, sustainability and expression of creativity amongst young children.

Speaking on the occasion, SPHEEHA representative from North America, Malhar Nanavaty congratulated SPHEEHA community on another successful art competition and mentioned that, “This year over 20,000 children participated globally, a 400% increase over last year. The incorporation of green themes in the amazing work produced by the talented & environmentally conscious children shows that SPHEEHA’s vision of green education is coming to fruition.”

The main event was held at a veritable abode of peace and tranquility venue of “Anupam Upvan”, the open-air amphitheater of DEI (Deemed University) built on the lines of Shantiniketan. Hundreds of children sat under the trees and open skies to be inspired by nature and paint their drawings. Director of DEI, Prof. P K Kalra, inaugurated the competition and the kids were jointly supervised by the volunteers of SPHEEHA and staff members of DEI.

Speaking on the occasion, President SPHEEHA, Mr. Asad Pathan congratulated the children and mentioned that, “It gives immense gratification to see that SPHEEHA’s vision & initiative of green education amongst young children through its drawing and painting competition has grown over the years and the day is not far where-in we see tangible results on the ground in creating an greener and healthier environment.”

SPHEEHA vision is of sustainable living for future generations who are eco-conscious and heritage-conscious. SPHEEHA is an NGO from India with a global footprint, making an impact in environment, ecology, and heritage. Learn more at https://spheeha.org/about/