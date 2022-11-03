"Helping Hands Together" Will Make's Florida's Recovery Faster

JFCS helping local victims of Hurricane Ian

BRADENTON, FL, US, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jewish Family and Children ("JFCS") of the Suncoast had a fundraiser to collect money to purchase groceries and hot meals for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Thanks to the wonderful and generous donations from our community, the JFSC was able to serve meals and deliver groceries to many impacted families.

The JFCS and several food trucks joined forces and hosted an an event in the JFCS parking lot on October 12, 2022 to help feed hurricane victims. Donations made to JFCS’ fundraiser helped cover the cost of the hot meals prepared and served by the food trucks. Donations also went toward buying groceries at discounted rates for local residents who cannot afford to replace food lost during the storm and power outages. Organizations, churches, subdivisions, businesses, and community representatives picked up the free meals during the event and distributed to community members in need.

JFCS also offers a variety of counseling and mental health services that can help people deal with these challenging times.

Stan Rutstein, a commercial realtor in Bradenton Florida, and a supporter of the JFCS, said he was proud of the way the community came together. "Thanks to the donations from so many community members, the food truck event was a huge success. In the wake of destruction, its great to know you can count on the help of neighbors and friends and I am so happy to be a supporter of this organization."

To make a donation to the fundraiser, visit the fundraiser page at jfcs-cares.org.