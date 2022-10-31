WALKTOBER Trails Part Three

October 31, 2022

Welcome back to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Walktober blog series. For the month of October, we are featuring awesome trails in the great state of Maryland. Previously, we explored the Canal Place Heritage Park located in Cumberland, Maryland. This week we want to share with you the BWI Trail in Anne Arundel County and the Gwynns Fall Trail in Baltimore City.

The Gwynns Falls Trail has a partnership with Baltimore City, the Maryland Department of Transportation, Department of Natural Resources and Department of Housing and Community Development. The BWI Trail in Anne Arundel County and Gwynns Falls Trail in Baltimore City are a part of communities that are designated through DHCD’s Sustainable Communities Program. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development provided funding toward the design to connect the two trails.

The BWI Trail was completed in 1994 and maintained by the Anne Arundel Department of Recreation and Parks. This trail offers pedestrians many opportunities to walk, run, hike, bike and skate. This trail is 12.5 miles long and about 10 to 12-feet-wide with asphalt that makes it an easily accessible trail. There are several scenic views along the BWI Trail, which circles the BWI Airport and extends for an additional 12 miles. The trail runs through Linthicum, Hanover, Ferndale and Glen Burnie, which has a Sustainable Communities designation. The Sustainable Communities program provides local governments with a framework for promoting environmentally, economically and socially responsible growth and development in existing older communities.

The Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks is responsible for the operation and maintenance of Gwynns Falls Trail, which is 15 miles long connecting over 30 unique neighborhoods located southwest of Baltimore City. Baltimore City provides programs for residents and visitors to learn about the urban environment, plants and more. Along the trail they conduct canoe, kayak, and bike trips for visitors to explore. These activities give people more to do and learn about in their local area.

If you and family are looking for a long, scenic, and open trail to travel this weekend visit The BWI Trail and Gwynns Falls Trail. Also, you can visit the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development news website to learn more about our previous Walktober trails.