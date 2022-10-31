Submit Release
Media Advisory: TRREB to Release October Numbers on Thursday

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) will release October 2022 market statistics on Thursday, November 3rd, at 5:00 a.m. EDT.

TRREB’s news release will highlight market trends and provide commentary, including the following:

  • Sales and listings continued to adjust due to the impact of higher borrowing costs on affordability,

  • After trending lower during the winter and spring, the average selling price continued to find support just below $1.1 Million in the summer and early fall.

  • Commentary on inflation, economic growth and the impact of future interest rate hikes will also be provided.

TRREB spokespeople, including President Kevin Crigger and Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer, will be available on Thursday, November 3rd for interviews.

Media Inquiries:
Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with almost 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

www.trreb.ca/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/trebypn/
https://twitter.com/TheReal_TRREB
https://www.youtube.com/user/TREBChannel
http://www.linkedin.com/company/toronto-regional-real-estate-board/
https://www.instagram.com/thereal_trreb/
https://www.trrebwire.ca/


Primary Logo

